SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Aerospace Nanotechnology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



Companies: 32– Players covered include Airbus Americas, Inc.; CHOOSE NanoTech Corporation; Flight Shield; General Nano LLC; Glonatech S.A.; HR ToughGuard LLC; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Lufthansa Technik AG; Metamaterial Technologies, Inc.; TripleO Performance Solution Ltd.; Zyvex Technologies and Others.

Segments: Application (Space & Defense, Commercial Aviation)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Nanotechnology estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Space & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Aviation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Aerospace Nanotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.





SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

