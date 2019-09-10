Global Affluent and High Net Worth Markets 2019: $150K-$249K HH Income, $250K+ HH Income, $1MM+ HH Income, At Least $1 Million Net Worth, At Least $5 Million Net Worth

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "Affluent and High Net Worth Market: Wealth, Banking, and Payments Trends, 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Affluent and High Net Worth Market: Wealth, Banking, and Payments Trends, 8th Edition segments affluent and high-net-worth consumers and households, drilling down into their household finances, banking relationships and financial products and services usage and attitudes, digital engagement, payment usage and preferences, and credit card usage and preferences. The report emphasizes 5-year and 10-year trends over time, including market sizing, attitudes, usage, and other metrics.



Throughout the report, affluent and high-net-worth consumers and households are segmented as follows:

Base affluent ( $150K - $249K HH income)

- HH income) Middle/upper affluent ($250K+ HH income)

Upper affluent ($1MM+ HH income)

High-net worth (at least $1 million net worth)

net worth) The Top 2% (at least $5 million net worth)

The analysis focuses primarily on base affluent, middle/upper affluent, and high-net-worth demographics. Emphasis is also placed on affluence and net worth by generation and age, as well as other demographics.



Market sizing examples include total, average, and median household wealth; the dollar value of payments made via various payment instruments; and active credit card wallet share of revolvers and transactors.



Other topics covered in this report include affluent and high-net-worth consumers':

Attitudes toward money management, financial risk, financial services pricing, and financial services literary and competence

Economic outlook and big-ticket item purchase expectations

Financial emergency responses (i.e. borrowing, spending from savings, postponing payments, cutting back), including the first expected expense cut back on, first expected payment postponed, first expected account/asset spent from, and first expected borrowing source

Digital engagement, including online and mobile purchasing, online and mobile banking, bank app, mobile wallet,

Banking relationships, including primary banking institution, reasons for choosing a primary bank

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Report Scope

Report Summary

Affluent and High Net Worth Wealth Trends

Affluent and High Net Worth Asset and Debt Trends

Affluent Attitudes Toward the Economy, Money, and Financial Institutions

Affluent Consumers and Banking Relationships

Digital Engagement of Affluent Consumers

Payment Choices Among Affluent and High Net Worth Consumers

Affluent and High Net Worth Credit Card Usage Analysis



2. Affluent and High Net Worth Wealth Trends

Household Growth Trends Inflate Affluent & High Net Worth Ranks

Affluent and High Net Worth Market Size

Affluent vs. Non-Affluent Households

High Net Worth vs. Non-High Net Worth Households

Affluent Segmentation: Trends over Time

Household Growth Trends, by HH Income

Mean Household Net Worth Trends

Total Household Net Worth Trends

Net Worth Segmentation: Trends over Time

Household Net Worth Growth Trends

Mean Household Net Worth Growth Trends

Total Household Net Worth Growth Trends

Generational Analysis

Overall Net Worth Trends by Generation

Affluent and High Net Worth Wealth Trends by Generation

Millennials

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Silent Generation



3. Affluent and High Net Worth Asset and Debt Trends

The U.S. Household Balance Sheet: Trends over Time

Stocks, Bonds, and Other Managed Assets Now More Than Half of Financial Assets

Home Values Still Largest Non-Financial Asset, but Business Assets Close Gap

Consumer Debt Trends Converge from Overall Debt Trends

Affluent Asset Share Analysis: Trends over Time

Stocks, Bonds, and Other Managed Assets: Upper Affluent Share Rises to 49%

Principal Residence: Affluent Household Gains; Non-Affluent Household Stagnation

Business Assets: Upper Affluent Households Strengthen Their Grip

Retirement Assets: A Growing Base Affluent Stronghold

Investment Real Estate Assets: Upper Affluent Strength; Base Affluent Weakness

Transaction Accounts

Affluent and High Net Worth Asset and Debt Trends over Time

Base Affluent Households

Middle Affluent Households

Upper Affluent Households

High Net Worth Households

Consumer Debt Analysis

Consumer Lending Need Diminishes as Affluence Increases

$1 million+ Income HHs: 30% of Wealth; 0.6% of Consumer Debt



4. Affluent Attitudes Toward The Economy, Money Management, and Financial Institutions

Consumer Confidence and Economic Outlook

Consumer Confidence

Personal Economic Perspective and Outlook

General Economic Perspective and Outlook

Purchasing Perspective

Financial Services Attitudes

Attitudes Toward Money Management and Financial Risk

Financial Services Pricing and Consumer Attitudes

Spending and Borrowing Habits

Affluent Households Are a Better Pre-Recession Bet



5. Affluent Consumers and Banking Relationships

National Bank, Credit Union, Local Bank, and Internet Bank Usage

Choice of Primary Banking Institution

The Affluent Connection

Chase Draws Affluent Millennials

Reasons for Choosing Primary Bank

Location, Location, Location

Affluent Rationales

Affluent Generational Analysis



6. Digital Engagement of Affluent Consumers

Smartphone and Internet Usage Trends

Internet Attitudes over Time

Digital Purchasing Trends

Online and Mobile Purchasing Frequency

Online Purchases per Adult

Digital Banking Trends

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

Banking/Financial App Usage



7. Payment Choices Among Affluent and High Net Worth Consumers

Consumer Payments by Payment Instrument

Per-Person Payment Value and Volume: Affluent Segmentation

Per-Person Payment Value and Volume: Net Worth Segmentation



8. Affluent and High Net Worth Credit Card Usage Analysis

Credit Card Usage Volume Over Time

Credit Card Users, Cards Per User, and Wallet Share

Credit Card Wallet Share: American Express Exhibits Affluent Strength

Active Credit Card Wallet Share

Revolvers vs. Transactors

Affluent Credit Card Holders

High Net Worth Credit Card Holders



9. Appendix



