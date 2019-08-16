Global Agricultural and Municipal Pipes Markets 2017-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pipes for Agricultural and Municipal Sectors: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides in-depth coverage of many of the most important economic, technological, political, regulatory and environmental considerations associated with the global markets for the production and use of various types of pipes in the municipal and agricultural sectors. Pipes are made from materials ranging from inorganic clays and concrete to iron and steel and to commodity and specialty polymers. This study focuses on all types of pipes used for water distribution, wastewater, and irrigation.

Over the past decade, the industry has continued to use the same materials, essentially for the same applications. The change that has occurred is that older piping materials are being replaced by plastic resins, especially high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).



Newer technology continues to focus on the trenchless method, a technique that can repair an old pipe or install a new one without having to excavate and prepare a bed for a new pipe and then install the pipe and backfilling. Trenchless technology involves sliplining - that is, inserting a new liner, usually plastic, inside an older deteriorating pipe - and pipe bursting ahead of new pipe insertion.

This report includes key technologies (and new technologies), the markets and some key companies that make up the industry, and all of their ramifications.



Demands are estimated for the base period of 2017 and 2018 and forecast for five years through 2023. All market volume figures usually are rounded to the nearest billion in U.S. dollars. All five-year growth rates are compounded and signified as compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs). The estimates are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Because of this rounding, some growth rates may not agree exactly with figures in the market tables, especially for differences in small volumes.



The Report Includes:

A detailed overview and industry analysis of global markets for pipes for agricultural and municipal sectors

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Regional dynamics of the global pipe industry (municipal and irrigation pipes) covering five major regions North America , Europe , APAC, LATAM and MEA

, , APAC, LATAM and MEA Historical perspective of the piping industry, materials used in the production of these pipes, their applications and unique properties, and dimensions of common pipes

Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of polyethylene pipes market and current trends within the industry

Discussion of environmental and governmental regulatory issues and factors that affect the piping industry, with emphasis on important codes, standards and related factors

An analysis of patents issued to various companies for related technologies and new developments in piping technology

Company profiles of the leading market players, including Amiantit Group, Endot Industries Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., National Pipe & Plastics Inc., Saint-Gobain PAM, U.S. Pipe and Wienerberger

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Piping Industry Overview

Historical Perspective

The Pipe Industry

Definitions and Descriptions

Materials Used

Desirable Physical and Chemical Properties

Applications

Prices of Pipe and Tubing

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Wastewater Networks

Trenchless Installation Techniques

Materials Used in Municipal and Agricultural Pipes

Clay Pipe

Concrete Pipe

Copper Pipe

Iron Pipe

Steel Pipe

Plastic Pipe

Trenchless Technology

Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP)

Sliplining

Microtunneling

Pipe Extraction

Pipe bursting

Close-Fitting Liners

Spray Lining Systems

Pipe Reaming

Thermoformed Pipe Liners

TT for Municipal Water, Sewer and Gas Pipe Repair

Plastic Pipe Materials Used in Trenchless Technology

Piping System Design

Piping System Fabrication and Joining

Pipeline Inspection

Pipeline Locating

Chapter 5 Global Value of Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks

Global Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks

Urbanization and Population Growth

Aging Infrastructure

Losses from Non-revenue Water

Growing Interest in Wastewater Treatment

Climate Change and Water Scarcity

Funding Problems

European Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks

North American Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks

Asian Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks

LATAM Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks

MEA Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Aliaxis Group S.A./N.V.

Amanco

Amiantit Group

Asahi/America

Can Clay

Charter Plastics

Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

Era/Yonggao Co. Ltd.

Endot Industries Inc.

Future Pipe Industries (Fpi)

GF Piping Systems

Hobas

Jindal Saw Ltd.

Jm Eagle

Kubota

Lesso

Mcwane

National Pipe & Plastics Inc.

North American Pipe Corp.

Northern Pipe Products Inc.

Northwest Pipe Co.

Performance Pipe

Saint-Gobain Pam

Sekisui Chemical

U.S. Pipe

Water Transmission Group (WTG)

Wavin

Wienerberger Ag

Xinxing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck7ptf



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

