Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024: Consumer Skepticism Towards Chemical Pesticides Leading to a Rise of Consumer Interest in Alternatives

Global agricultural pheromones market are expected to reach $780.3 million by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2019 to 2024. Market growth is largely attributed to the efficient crop pest management offered by agricultural pheromones.

Making sufficient food available for the population has become an alarming concern for authorities while meeting the demand for food and agricultural products grown through biological means. All the regions across the globe are affected by pest infestation leading to significant crop losses. Agricultural pheromones have proven to be an effective solution for managing the pest population in both high- and low-value crops such as fruit and nuts and vegetables, respectively.



The increasing global warming, rising temperatures, and unexpected weather conditions are becoming factors responsible for the growth of pests in crops. The agricultural pheromones market has grown parallel to the decline in the market for chemical pesticides/insecticides. Generally applied insecticides, have been linked to cancers, birth defects, and learning disabilities.



Therefore, developed nations all over the world have extended efforts to prevent the excess or assure small usage of chemical pesticides in their geographic jurisdictions. For example, in March 2019, the European Union announced the ban of chlorothalonil, a fungicide that prevented mildew and mold on crops. Companies, in response, are strengthening their product offerings with new product launches is one of the most preferred consolidation strategies.



Some of the most prominent players in the agricultural pheromones market are Shin Etsu Chemicals Ltd., Suterra, Pherobank, Pacific Biocontrole, BASF SE, ISCA Technologies. The result of the emerging strategies and developments are already surging the market in the form of new product launches. Moreover, the growing market of agricultural pheromones is further expected to increase the involvement of companies across different segments of the value chain. The majority of the companies preferred entering into business expansion and contracts to enhance their presence, while the relatively less adoptive strategies comprised mergers and acquisitions, thus consolidating a small part of the market. New product launches in the agricultural pheromones industry represented a major strategic move made by a large number of companies since 2016.



For instance, in April 2019, Biobest BV launched a new insecticide based on natural pyrethins named SYPRO which has been widely used for the management of pests in crops such as tomatoes, pepper, cucumber, eggplant, and courgette.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the agricultural pheromones ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 16 leading companies across the agricultural pheromones market supply chain.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Skepticism in consumers towards chemical pesticides leading to a rise of consumer interest in alternatives

1.1.2 Target Specificity of Agricultural Pheromones Attracting Consumers

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 High-Cost Owing Higher Processing Inputs Restraining Growth

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Future Research on Pheromones for Pest Management

1.3.2 Integration of Supply Chain for Agricultural Pheromones



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches and Development

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.2 Regulatory Landscape

3.3 Economic Impact Analysis

3.4 Pheromone Delivery Systems: Mode of Application

3.5 Emerging Trends in Agricultural Pheromones Market

3.5.1 Consumers Avoiding Foods Grown Using Chemical Pesticides

3.5.2 Use of Synthetic Biology to Make Pheromones an Affordable Alternative



4 Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (by Species Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Agricultural Pheromones Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Codling Moth

4.4 Gypsy Moth

4.5 Others



5 Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (by Application)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Detection and Monitoring

5.3 Control and Treatment

5.3.1 Lure and Kill

5.3.2 Mass Trapping

5.3.3 Mating Disruption



6 Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (by Major Crop Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Field Crops

6.3 Fruit Crops and Nuts

6.4 Vegetable Crops



7 Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (by Region)



8 Company Profiles



ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd.

BASF SE

Bio Controle

Bioline AgroSciences Ltd.

Biobest Group NV

Certis Europe

Hercon Environmental

Isagro

ISCA

Koppert Biological Solutions

Novagrica

Pherobank

Russel IPM Ltd

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Suterra

Trece Inc.

