Global Agricultural Surfactants Market: Focus on Type (Anionic, Cationic, Nonionic, Amphoteric), Crop Type (Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), Application, Substrate Type (Synthetic & Bio-Based), and Propagation Methods - Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Agricultural Surfactant Market Anticipated to Reach $1.85 billion by 2024







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05788100/?utm_source=PRN







Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How is the agricultural surfactant market in terms of revenue expected to grow by 2024?

• Which of the major crop type among grains, fruits and vegetables, and others uses agricultural surfactant?

• How are the drivers, such as increasing demand for crop protection in chemicals, scarcity of water and arable land, are expected to impact the agricultural surfactant industry?

• How are certain factors such as usage of genetically modified seeds and environmental concerns against the use of surfactants expected to restrain the growth of the market?



• How much revenue is expected to be generated by:

a. different types of surfactants used in the agriculture industry?

b. different applications of agricultural surfactant, namely herbicide, fungicide, insecticide and others?

c. different methods of propagation used such as foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment and others?

d. different sub types of surfactant used such as synthetic or bio-based surfactants?

e. different regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)?

• Who are the major players in the agricultural surfactant market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by these companies?



Global Agricultural Surfactant Market Snapshot



The Agricultural Surfactant Industry analysis projects that the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Meeting the growing food demand of the increasing global population has become a matter of concern at present. Arable land data in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m² from 2,200 m² in 2005. Moreover, several types of pests infecting the crops are a major reason leading toward 10%-16% of global crop losses annually. Therefore, to meet the global food demand, using crop protection products is being increasingly adopted by the growers currently.



The agricultural surfactant market growth is majorly driven by factors such as rise in the demand for crop protection chemicals and increasing push from government for the adoption of protected agricultural practices.However, factors such as the use of genetically modified seeds and environmental concerns regarding the use of surfactants hamper the overall market growth.



Moreover, the production of bio-based surfactants, and development of cost effective production techniques of surfactants are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.



Expert Quote on Global Agricultural Surfactant Market



"With the increasing pressure on the global food production and adoption of modern farming practices and technologies, the demand for pesticides is expected to increase, which, in turn, would enhance the growth of the agricultural surfactant market. Additionally, the insecticide segment is anticipated to be the potential segment, expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The demand of these applications in the surfactant market is increasing due to the upcoming trends in the farming practices and technologies."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Agricultural Surfactant Market



The global agricultural surfactant market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the agricultural surfactant industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and regulatory landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The agricultural surfactant report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by crop type, type, application, substrate type, method of propagation and region.



Market Segmentation



The agricultural surfactant market segmentation (on the basis of type) is further segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic and amphoteric. Non-ionic segment dominated the global agricultural surfactant market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The agricultural surfactant market segmentation on the basis of crop type is segmented into grains and fruits and vegetables. The grains segment dominated the global agricultural surfactant market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The agricultural surfactant market segmentation on the basis of application is segmented into herbicide, fungicide, insecticide, and others. The herbicide segment dominated the global agricultural surfactant market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The agricultural surfactant market segmentation by region is segregated under four major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by crop type and by country.



Key Companies in the Agricultural Surfactant Industry



The key market players in the global agricultural surfactant market include BASF SE, Croda Chemicals, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Nufarm, Clariant International, Lamberti S.p.A, Helena Chemical Company, and Wilbur Ellis among others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05788100/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

