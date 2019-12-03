Global AI Chipsets Markets Report 2019: United States will Generate Nearly $12 Billion USD by 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates leading market players across the AI chipsets ecosystem, technology strategies, and solution plans. This includes leveraging AI chipsets for support of various emerging and disintermediating technology areas such as edge computing, 5G, and blockchain systems. Additional areas addressed include AI support of emerging computing technologies including edge platforms and servers.



The AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. With 80% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, nearly one-half of all electronics will have some form of imbedded intelligence by 2024. This will also be transformational for existing critical business functions such as identity management, authentication, and cybersecurity.



Multi-processor AI chipsets learn from the environment, users, and machines to uncover hidden patterns among data predict actionable insight and perform actions based on specific situations. AI chipsets will become an integral part of both AI software/systems as well as critical support of any data-intensive operation as they drastically improve processing for various functions as well as enhance overall computing performance. This will be a boon for many aspects of ICT ranging from decision support and data analytics to product safety and system optimization.



Consumers will realize benefits indirectly through improved product and service performance such as device and cloud-based gaming. Enterprise and industrial users will benefit through general improvements in automated decision-making, especially in the areas of robotic process automation, decision support systems, and overall data management. AI chipsets will be particularly useful for business edge equipment for real-time data analytics and store versus processing decisions.



This report also assesses applications and service support scenarios for AI chipsets across almost all major industry verticals. The report provides forecasts for AI chipset hardware, embedded software, professional service, deployment platforms, and applications for every major industry vertical as well as regional and country forecasts for 2019 to 2024. The report also provides exclusive recommendations for stakeholders within the AI chipsets ecosystem.



Select Report Findings:

More than 80% of global chipsets will be AI-equipped

United States will generate nearly $12 billion USD by 2024

will generate nearly by 2024 Embedded AI in IoT Things is the fastest growing platform area

IoT will represent over 70% of the entire AI chipsets market by 2024

Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will drive significant chipset innovation

Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics will be near-term drivers

Top 20 vendors comprise greater than 90% of the entire AI chipsets market

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Research Overview

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Select Findings



3.0 AI Chipsets Introduction

3.1 AI Chipsets

3.1.1 Chipset Components

3.1.2 General Purpose Applications

3.2 AI Systems

3.3 Market Dynamics Analysis

3.4 AI Investments

3.5 Competitive Market



4.0 Technologies, Solutions, and Markets

4.1 Chipsets Technology and Products

4.2 AI Technology

4.2.1 Machine Learning

4.2.2 Machine Learning APIs

4.2.3 Deep Machine Learning

4.2.4 Natural Language Processing

4.2.5 Computer Vision

4.2.6 Voice Recognition

4.2.7 Context Awareness Computing

4.2.8 Neural Networks

4.2.9 Facial Recognition

4.3 Deployment Platform

4.4 IoT Sector

4.5 Applications in Industry Verticals

4.6 Regional Markets

4.7 Value Chain

4.8 5G Network and Edge Computing

4.9 Cloud Computing and Data Analytics

4.10 Industry 4.0 and Factory Automation

4.11 Autonomous Networks

4.12 Blockchain Networks

4.13 Quantum Computing

4.14 Machine Intelligence

4.15 Nanoscale Technology

4.16 Mobile Network Operators



5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 NVIDIA Corporation

5.2 IBM Corporation

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

5.5 Microsoft Corporation

5.6 Baidu Inc.

5.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.10 Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited)

5.11 Apple Inc.

5.12 Amazon Inc. (AWS)

5.13 SK Telecom

5.14 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

5.15 Microchip Technology Inc.

5.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

5.17 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

5.18 XILINX Inc.

5.19 Micron Technology

5.20 AIBrain Inc.

5.21 General Vision Inc.

5.22 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

5.23 Graphcore

5.24 Analog Devices Inc.

5.25 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

5.26 Rohm Semiconductor

5.27 Semtech Corporation

5.28 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5.29 STMicroelectronics

5.30 MediaTek Inc.

5.31 Renesas Electronics Corporation

5.32 ZTE Corporation

5.33 NEC Corporation

5.34 Broadcom Corporation

5.35 Integrated Device Technology (IDT) Inc.

5.36 Toshiba Corporation

5.37 Adapteva Inc.

5.38 Applied Materials Inc.

5.39 Bitmain Technologies Inc.

5.40 Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited

5.41 DeePhi Tech

5.42 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

5.43 Horizon Robotics

5.44 Mythic

5.45 Tenstorrent Inc.

5.46 Wave Computing

5.47 Mellanox Technologies

5.48 Koniku

5.49 Numenta Inc.

5.50 Imagination Technologies Limited

5.51 Synopsys Inc.

5.52 SenseTime

5.53 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

5.54 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

5.55 Rockchip

5.56 VeriSilicon Limited

5.57 Knuedge Inc.

5.58 KRTKL Inc.

5.59 Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

5.60 SK Hynix Inc.

5.61 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

5.62 Alphabet (Google)

5.63 Thinci

5.64 LG Corporation

5.65 SambaNova Systems

5.66 Groq

5.67 Kalray

5.68 Facebook

5.69 Almotive

5.70 AnotherBrain

5.71 BrainChip Holdings

5.72 Cerebras Systems

5.73 Chipintelli

5.74 Tesla (DeepScale)

5.75 Kneron

5.76 NovuMind

5.77 ThinkForce

5.78 Vathys

5.79 Nervana Systems

5.80 Barefoot Networks

5.81 Alibaba Group

5.82 Megvii

5.83 HPE

5.84 Dell Inc. (Dell EMC)

5.85 Western Digital

5.86 Habana

5.87 Nokia



6.0 AI Chipsets Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 Global AI Chipsets Market 2019 - 2024

6.1.1 Total Global Market Size 2019 - 2024

6.1.2 Market by Segment 2019 - 2024

6.1.2.1 Market by Hardware 2019 - 2024

6.1.2.2 Software Market by AI Technology 2019 - 2024

6.1.2.3 Market by Service 2019 - 2024

6.1.2.4 Market by Professional Service 2019 - 2024

6.1.3 Market by Deployment Platform 2019 - 2024

6.1.3.1 Market by IoT Device 2019 - 2024

6.1.3.2 Market by Non-IoT Device 2019 - 2024

6.1.3.3 Market by IoT Things 2019 - 2024

6.1.4 Market by Application 2019 - 2024

6.1.5 Market by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

6.1.6 Market by AI in Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial and Government 2019 - 2024

6.1.7 Market in 5G Networks 2019 - 2024

6.1.8 Market in Edge Computing Networks 2019 - 2024

6.1.9 Market in Cloud Computing 2019 - 2024

6.1.10 Market in Quantum Computing 2019 - 2024

6.1.11 Market in Big Data Analytics 2019 - 2024

6.1.11.1 Overall AI in Big Data 2019 - 2024

6.1.11.2 Market in Big Data Analytics by Hardware, Software, and Services

6.1.12 Market in IoT 2019 - 2024

6.1.13 Market in Blockchain Networks 2019 - 2024

6.2 Regional AI Chipsets Market 2019 - 2024

6.2.1 Market by Region 2019 - 2024

6.3 AI Chipsets Deployment Forecast 2019 - 2024

6.3.1 Total Global Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.3.2 Deployment by Segment 2019 - 2024

6.3.3 Deployment by Platform 2019 - 2024

6.3.4 Deployment by AI Technology 2019 - 2024

6.3.5 Deployment by Application 2019 - 2024

6.3.6 Deployment by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

6.3.7 Deployment by Price Range 2019 - 2024

6.3.8 Deployment by Region 2019 - 2024



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Large Businesses, SMBs, and Governments

7.19 Future Market Direction



