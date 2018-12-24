Global Air Conditioners Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to "Global Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" air conditioners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be predominantly attributed to soaring temperature and humidity levels across the globe coupled with rising acceptance of air conditioners as a utility product rather than a luxury product. Additionally, emergence of technologically advanced air conditioners, such as air conditioners with inverter and air purification technologies, is further anticipated to positively influence the global air conditioners market through forecast period. A major demand for air conditioners is emanating from Asia-Pacific due to rapid infrastructure development and rising inclination of people towards lifestyle products across the region.

Some of the major players operating in global air conditioners market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Gree Electrical Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai, United Technologies Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, LG Electronics Inc., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Air Conditioners distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



