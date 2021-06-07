Global Air Freshener Market to witness over $ 5.02 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 06:05 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the air freshener market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the air freshener market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market observed maximum growth in the spray/aerosol segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growth in online sales is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by new product launches. However, the threat of counterfeit products might challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this air freshener market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Air Freshener Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Spray/aerosol
- Electric
- Others
- End-user
- Individual Users
- Enterprise Users
- Application
- Residential
- Corporate Office
- Car
- Others
- Geographic
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The air freshener market report covers the following areas:
- Air Freshener Market Size
- Air Freshener Market Trends
- Air Freshener Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the Air Freshener Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist air freshener market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the air freshener market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the air freshener market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air freshener market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Car - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Delights Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
