Global Air Freshener Market to witness over $ 5.02 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the air freshener market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market observed maximum growth in the spray/aerosol segment in 2020.

The growth in online sales is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by new product launches. However, the threat of counterfeit products might challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Delights Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this air freshener market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Air Freshener Market is segmented as below:

Product

Spray/aerosol



Electric



Others

End-user

Individual Users



Enterprise Users

Application

Residential



Corporate Office



Car



Others

Geographic

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The air freshener market report covers the following areas:

Air Freshener Market Size

Air Freshener Market Trends

Air Freshener Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the Air Freshener Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Air Freshener Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air freshener market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air freshener market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air freshener market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air freshener market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Car - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Air Delights Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

