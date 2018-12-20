Global Air Pollution Control Market 2019-2023 with Babcock & Wilcox, GE Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, RAFAKO & Sumitomo Heavy Industries Dominating
The "Global Air Pollution Control Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The air pollution control market size will grow by USD 19 billion during 2019-2023.
The increasing adoption of IoT in air pollution control had led many government agencies to invest in policies and initiatives to improve air quality and empower the cities to tackle air pollution locally.
In order to implement effective and efficient policies and interventions, the need for understanding the causes and levels of air pollution is rising. Therefore, air quality monitoring is being performed using large, expensive, and sophisticated scientific instruments that are permanently installed and professionally maintained. The technologically advanced solutions have been improving the air pollution control. This is likely to boost the growth of the global air pollution control market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growing industrial development
The most common air pollutants released from industries are GHGs due to the burning of fossils fuel. The growing GHG emission from industries and the rising stringent emission control regulations have been driving the growth of the global air pollution control market.
Increased adoption of renewable energy sources
The renewable energy power generation is expected to increase two- fold compared with that of gas and coal in total. The increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources would result in a decline in the use of fossil fuels for fulfilling energy demand. This will limit the growth of the global air pollution control market in the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The air pollution control market is fragmented. Factors such as the vendors in the market are developing advanced and efficient filters has been boosting the performance of the air pollution control systems. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Power
- Industries
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of high-efficiency filters
- Increase in adoption of IoT in air pollution control
- Flourishing FGD gypsum market likely to boost FGD market
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Babcock & Wilcox
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- RAFAKO
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m38f79/global_air?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
