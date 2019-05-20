Global Air Quality Monitoring Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air quality monitoring market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2018

An air quality monitor refers to a sensor-based instrument which is used to detect and monitor the levels of pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and volatile organic compounds, in both indoor and outdoor environments.

On account of escalating levels of harmful emissions from vehicles and industries, a large part of the global population is at high risk of developing breathing disorders like asthma, and diseases such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The rising awareness among individuals and governing authorities about the adverse effects of air pollution is strengthening the demand for air quality monitors worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Several industrial facilities emit pollutants during their daily operations which causes a severe impact on the environment and the health of the people working on the premises. They depend on air quality monitors to examine dispersion, dry deposition and chemical transformation and monitor deviation from the air quality standards. Moreover, governments across both developing and developed markets are undertaking initiatives to make industrial operations more environment-friendly. They are also implementing strategies to monitor and improve the overall air quality which, in turn, is impelling the growth of the global air quality monitoring market. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch products and technologies. For instance, they are introducing low-cost as well as portable air quality monitors to widen their consumer base.

Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global air quality monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global air quality monitoring industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pollutant?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sampling method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global air quality monitoring industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global air quality monitoring industry?

What is the structure of the global air quality monitoring industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global air quality monitoring industry?

What are the profit margins in the global air quality monitoring industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Air Quality Monitoring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Pollutant

5.5 Market Breakup by Sampling Method

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Indoor Monitors

6.2 Outdoor Monitors

6.3 Wearable Monitors

7 Market Breakup by Pollutant

7.1 Chemical Pollutant

7.2 Physical Pollutant

7.3 Biological Pollutant

8 Market Breakup by Sampling Method

8.1 Active/Continuous Monitoring

8.2 Passive Monitoring

8.3 Intermittent Monitoring

8.4 Stack Monitoring

9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

9.2 Commercial and Residential Users

9.3 Petrochemical Industry

9.4 Power Generation Plants

9.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.6 Other

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens

Teledyne Technologies

Emerson Electric

General Electric

3M

Horiba

Merck

Aeroqual

TSI

Testo

Honeywell

Agilent Technologies

TE Connectivity

Tisch Environmental

Spectris

