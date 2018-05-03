Global Airborne ISR Market 2018-2022: Key Driver in the Market is Increased Demand for UAVs in Military Applications

The global airborne ISR market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Airborne ISR Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing integration of Android and iOS-based devices. To increase the situational awareness of military troops, military organizations are steadily using hand-held devices with Android and iOS operating systems. Sensors attached to the ISR aircraft sense data and send the command to the base in the real time.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for UAVs in military applications. UAVs are gaining prominence in military applications due to their numerous technological advancements. UAVs are small, cost-effective, and offer reliable solutions, which drives their utility in military applications over manned ISR aircraft.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complexities associated with unstructured data. The increase in security threats has increased the need for sophisticated and reliable ISR system. For military applications, maximizing the information superiority and situational awareness not only provides operational advantages on the battlefield but is an advantage for all domains in the global common.



Key vendors

Airbus

BAE Systems

Boeing

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM



Comparison by platform

Global unmanned airborne ISR- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global manned airborne ISR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by platform

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of stealth ISR UAVs

Increasing integration of Android and iOS-based devices

Use of aerostats as a cost-effective ISR

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



