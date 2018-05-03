Global Airborne ISR Market 2018-2022: Key Driver in the Market is Increased Demand for UAVs in Military Applications

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global airborne ISR market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Airborne ISR Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing integration of Android and iOS-based devices. To increase the situational awareness of military troops, military organizations are steadily using hand-held devices with Android and iOS operating systems. Sensors attached to the ISR aircraft sense data and send the command to the base in the real time.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for UAVs in military applications. UAVs are gaining prominence in military applications due to their numerous technological advancements. UAVs are small, cost-effective, and offer reliable solutions, which drives their utility in military applications over manned ISR aircraft.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complexities associated with unstructured data. The increase in security threats has increased the need for sophisticated and reliable ISR system. For military applications, maximizing the information superiority and situational awareness not only provides operational advantages on the battlefield but is an advantage for all domains in the global common.
Key vendors
- Airbus
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- General Atomics
- Lockheed Martin
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM
- Comparison by platform
- Global unmanned airborne ISR- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global manned airborne ISR - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by platform
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of stealth ISR UAVs
- Increasing integration of Android and iOS-based devices
- Use of aerostats as a cost-effective ISR
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
