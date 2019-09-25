Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market Forecast Report 2019-2023
Sep 25, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market was worth $2.47 billion in 2018, and revenue is expected to reach $2.93 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, although the revenue trajectory varies by every product segment.
The commercial aircraft electric power systems (EPS) market will witness growth due to increasing adoption of electrical systems over pneumatic and hydraulic systems. Electrification is a major trend and the number of companies investing is growing. The competitive landscape is expected to change significantly in the next few years and market consolidation is expected to intensify.
Research Scope
The research focuses on the commercial aircraft electrical power systems (EPS) market for power generation, power conversion, power distribution, motorisation, and electric storage systems. The research covers the global market and provides a 5-year forecast on where the industry is headed between the timeline 2018-2023. The EPS forecast is based on the aircraft production forecast for narrow-body, wide-body, regional jet, regional turboprop, and business jet platforms.
Research Highlights
- Detailed global market trend analysis including market drivers, market restraints, technology trends, and competitive analysis
- Detailed revenue forecasts for the total EPS market including the power generation, power conversion, power distribution, motorisation, and electric storage segments
- A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis
- Company profiles of major participants and market share analysis for Safran, Thales, Honeywell, TransDigm, Astronics, Amtek, GE Aviation, Meggitt, Crane Aerospace, and UTC Aerospace Systems
The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research service highlights key trends impacting the global EPS market and outlines future implications. Strategies of incumbents, industry challenges, analysis on adjacent segments, such as eVTOL, growth opportunities, and supply chain trends have also been included. The market is analysed from various perspectives by segments, by customers, by aircraft platforms, and by revenue streams.
Key Issues Addressed
- How will modern EPS systems/innovations shape future aircraft?
- Which trends are important to track in the EPS space?
- What are the strategies of incumbents and aircraft integrators in the market?
- How will the structure of the EPS market change over the next 5 years?
Key Conclusion
Readers who will benefit from the content found in this research include electric power system suppliers; component suppliers; systems integrators; aircraft OEMs; airline companies; researchers; educational institutions; government agencies; and anyone looking to venture into the aircraft electric power system market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Introduction
- Definition
- Electrical Power Systems - Scope and Segmentation
- Electrical Power Systems - Market Segmentation
- Aircraft Platforms Considered for the Study
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Market Overview
- Electrification Road Map
- Current State of Electrification
4. Aircraft Market Overview
- Production Forecast 2018-2023
- New Aircraft Platforms, 2018-2023
- In Service Aircraft and On Order
- New Aircraft Platforms - Discussion
5. Drivers and Restraints - Total Aircraft EPS Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- EPS Market Trends
- Market Challenges
6. Forecast and Trends - Total Aircraft EPS Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Stream
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Customer (for Line-fit Only)
7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Aircraft EPS Market
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Safran Electrical & Power
- Thales Avionics Electrical Systems
- UTC Aerospace Systems
- Honeywell Aerospace
- GE Aviation
- Meggitt S.A.
- Crane Aerospace
- Ametek PDS
- Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES)
- TransDigm Group
8. Adjacent Market Trends - Electric Aircraft
- Urban Air Mobility Disruption
- Urban Air Mobility Competitors
- Urban Air Mobility Market Opportunity
- Urban Air Mobility Market Challenges
9. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Electric Storage
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Power Generation Segment Analysis
- Power Generation Segment - Key Findings
- Power Generation Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Power Generation Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Power Generation Segment - Revenue Forecast by Aircraft Platform Type (Line-fit Only)
- Power Generation Segment - Revenue Forecast by Stream
11. Power Conversion Segment Analysis
12. Power Distribution Segment Analysis
13. Electric Storage Segment Analysis
14. Motorisation Segment Analysis
15. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- Ametek PDS
- Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES)
- Crane Aerospace
- GE Aviation
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Meggitt S.A.
- Safran Electrical & Power
- Thales Avionics Electrical Systems
- TransDigm Group
- UTC Aerospace Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9zv4c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
