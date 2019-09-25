Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market Forecast Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Electric Power Systems Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was worth $2.47 billion in 2018, and revenue is expected to reach $2.93 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, although the revenue trajectory varies by every product segment.

The commercial aircraft electric power systems (EPS) market will witness growth due to increasing adoption of electrical systems over pneumatic and hydraulic systems. Electrification is a major trend and the number of companies investing is growing. The competitive landscape is expected to change significantly in the next few years and market consolidation is expected to intensify.

Research Scope

The research focuses on the commercial aircraft electrical power systems (EPS) market for power generation, power conversion, power distribution, motorisation, and electric storage systems. The research covers the global market and provides a 5-year forecast on where the industry is headed between the timeline 2018-2023. The EPS forecast is based on the aircraft production forecast for narrow-body, wide-body, regional jet, regional turboprop, and business jet platforms.



Research Highlights

Detailed global market trend analysis including market drivers, market restraints, technology trends, and competitive analysis

Detailed revenue forecasts for the total EPS market including the power generation, power conversion, power distribution, motorisation, and electric storage segments

A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis

Company profiles of major participants and market share analysis for Safran, Thales, Honeywell, TransDigm, Astronics, Amtek, GE Aviation, Meggitt, Crane Aerospace, and UTC Aerospace Systems

The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research service highlights key trends impacting the global EPS market and outlines future implications. Strategies of incumbents, industry challenges, analysis on adjacent segments, such as eVTOL, growth opportunities, and supply chain trends have also been included. The market is analysed from various perspectives by segments, by customers, by aircraft platforms, and by revenue streams.



Key Issues Addressed

How will modern EPS systems/innovations shape future aircraft?

Which trends are important to track in the EPS space?

What are the strategies of incumbents and aircraft integrators in the market?

How will the structure of the EPS market change over the next 5 years?

Key Conclusion



Readers who will benefit from the content found in this research include electric power system suppliers; component suppliers; systems integrators; aircraft OEMs; airline companies; researchers; educational institutions; government agencies; and anyone looking to venture into the aircraft electric power system market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Introduction

Definition

Electrical Power Systems - Scope and Segmentation

Electrical Power Systems - Market Segmentation

Aircraft Platforms Considered for the Study

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Market Overview

Electrification Road Map

Current State of Electrification

4. Aircraft Market Overview

Production Forecast 2018-2023

New Aircraft Platforms, 2018-2023

In Service Aircraft and On Order

New Aircraft Platforms - Discussion

5. Drivers and Restraints - Total Aircraft EPS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

EPS Market Trends

Market Challenges

6. Forecast and Trends - Total Aircraft EPS Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Stream

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Customer (for Line-fit Only)

7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Aircraft EPS Market

Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Safran Electrical & Power

Thales Avionics Electrical Systems

UTC Aerospace Systems

Honeywell Aerospace

GE Aviation

Meggitt S.A.

Crane Aerospace

Ametek PDS

Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES)

TransDigm Group

8. Adjacent Market Trends - Electric Aircraft

Urban Air Mobility Disruption

Urban Air Mobility Competitors

Urban Air Mobility Market Opportunity

Urban Air Mobility Market Challenges

9. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity - Electric Storage

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Power Generation Segment Analysis

Power Generation Segment - Key Findings

Power Generation Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Power Generation Segment - Revenue Forecast

Power Generation Segment - Revenue Forecast by Aircraft Platform Type (Line-fit Only)

Power Generation Segment - Revenue Forecast by Stream

11. Power Conversion Segment Analysis

12. Power Distribution Segment Analysis

13. Electric Storage Segment Analysis

14. Motorisation Segment Analysis

15. The Last Word



