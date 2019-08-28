Global Aircraft Fairings Market Outlook to 2026: Rising Demand for Lightweight Fairings, Increasing Defense Budgets and Growing Number of Aircraft Deliveries
Aug 28, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Fairings - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aircraft Fairings market accounted for $1.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Rising demand for lightweight fairings, increasing defense budgets and growing number of aircraft deliveries are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the high production cost and recyclability issue of composite materials are hindering the growth of the market.
Aircraft fairings are a structure which is used to create a smooth outline and lower the drag. These structures act as a cover for the gaps and spaces present between the parts of an aircraft. They also contribute significantly to the aerodynamics by providing a smooth outline and reduced drag.
Based on the material, composites segment commanded significant growth during the forecast period due to the benefits such as high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent corrosion resistance, high fatigue resistance, and lightweight.
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market owing to rise in modernization programs, and increasing airport developments. Demand for commercial airplane remains high, particularly in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aircraft Fairings Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Alloy
5.3 Metallic Material
5.3.1 Titanium
5.3.2 Aluminum
5.3.3 Other Metallic Materials
5.4 Composite Material
5.4.1 Quartz
5.4.2 Glass Fiber
5.4.3 Other Composite Materials
6 Global Aircraft Fairings Market, By Platform
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Aviation
6.3 Commercial
6.3.1 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
6.3.2 Business Jet
6.3.3 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
6.3.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
6.3.5 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
6.4 Military
6.4.1 Military Transport
6.4.2 Fighter Aircraft
7 Global Aircraft Fairings Market, By Manufacturing Process Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stamping-based Fairings
7.3 Prepreg Layup-based Fairings
7.4 Other Manufacturing Process Types
8 Global Aircraft Fairings Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fuselage
8.3 Landing Gear
8.4 Flight Control Surface
8.5 Cockpit
8.6 Engine
8.7 Wings
8.8 Nose
8.9 Vertical Fin Fairings
8.10 Pylon Fairing
8.11 Flap Track Fairings
8.12 Other Appilcations
9 Global Aircraft Fairings Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aftermarket
9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
10 Global Aircraft Fairings Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Shinmaywa
12.2 FACC AG
12.3 Boeing
12.4 Strata Manufacturing
12.5 FDC Composites
12.6 Malibu Aerospace
12.7 Arnprior Aerospace Inc.
12.8 Daher
12.9 AAR Corporation
12.10 Kaman Aerosystems
12.11 Nordam
12.12 Royal Engineered Composites
12.13 Airbus
12.14 CTRM Aero Composites
12.15 Avcorp
12.16 Mcfarlane Aviation
12.17 Fiber Dynamics, Inc.
12.18 Barnes Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekl1we
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article