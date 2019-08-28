Global Aircraft Fairings Market Outlook to 2026: Rising Demand for Lightweight Fairings, Increasing Defense Budgets and Growing Number of Aircraft Deliveries

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Fairings - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aircraft Fairings market accounted for $1.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Rising demand for lightweight fairings, increasing defense budgets and growing number of aircraft deliveries are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the high production cost and recyclability issue of composite materials are hindering the growth of the market.

Aircraft fairings are a structure which is used to create a smooth outline and lower the drag. These structures act as a cover for the gaps and spaces present between the parts of an aircraft. They also contribute significantly to the aerodynamics by providing a smooth outline and reduced drag.

Based on the material, composites segment commanded significant growth during the forecast period due to the benefits such as high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent corrosion resistance, high fatigue resistance, and lightweight.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market owing to rise in modernization programs, and increasing airport developments. Demand for commercial airplane remains high, particularly in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region.

