Global Aircraft Gearbox Market: Analysis 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 with Profiles on Leading Industry Players

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Gearbox Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Gearbox Type, by Application Type, by End-User Type, and by Regio, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the aircraft gearbox market over the trend period from 2014 to 2019 and forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The global aircraft gearbox market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries along with a growing demand for Pure-Power Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines, rising aircraft fleet size, advancements in the gearbox technology, and introduction of lightweight gearboxes are some of the factors proliferating the growth of the aircraft gearbox market.



Based on the aircraft type, the market is segmented as commercial aircraft (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large body aircraft), regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and Helicopter. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engines of the aircraft gearbox market over the next five years, propelled by increasing aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and cargo traffic, upcoming variants of existing programs, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size.



Based on the gearbox type, the market is segmented as an accessory gearbox, reduction gearbox, actuation gearbox, tail rotor gearbox, auxiliary power unit gearbox, and others. The accessory gearbox segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, propelled by the advancements in the technology and increasing commercial aircraft deliveries.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented as engine (turbofan, turboshaft, turboprop, turbojet, and piston engine), and airframe. The engine segment is estimated to register higher growth during the forecast period as gearboxes are an integral part of an aircraft engine and deliver the necessary thrust required during takeoff and landing. Among engine segments, turbofan is likely to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment over the next five years, driven by a higher dominance in commercial and regional aircraft.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to lead the aircraft gearbox market in the coming five years as the region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several OEMs, engine manufacturers, gearbox suppliers, distributors, and component suppliers. The USA will continue to propel the demand for aircraft gearboxes in the region over the next five years. Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, and Gulfstream are the major aircraft makers, generating a high demand for gearboxes for their aircraft assembled in the region. The opening of assembly plants of the A320 aircraft program by Airbus in the USA further assures a healthy demand for aircraft gearboxes in the region.



Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years, primarily propelled by China, Japan, and Singapore. China and Japan are likely to remain the major markets in the region, whereas India is going to be the fastest-growing market over the same period. Boeing anticipated in its commercial aerospace outlook 2019-2038 that approximately 17,390 commercial and regional aircraft are going to be delivered in the Asia-Pacific region in the next twenty years. It is a good opportunity for the local players to invest in the aerospace industry in order to reap the long-term profitable benefits.



Some of the major players in aircraft gearbox market are AB SKF, BMT Aerospace, GE AVIO S.r.l. (Avio Aero), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Northstar Aerospace, Inc., Safran Transmission Systems, The Liebherr Group, The Timken Company, and United Technologies Corporation. The development of advanced gearboxes and the formation of long-term contracts are some of the major strategies adopted by key players in order to gain a competitive edge over others.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Gearbox Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.2.1. By Aircraft Type

2.2.2. By Gearbox Type

2.2.3. By Application Type

2.2.4. By End-User Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Commercial Aircraft Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Regional Aircraft Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. General Aviation Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.5. Military Aircraft Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.6. Helicopter Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis - By Gearbox Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Aircraft Accessory Gearbox (AGB) Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Aircraft Power Gearbox (PGB) Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Aircraft Actuator Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.6. Other Aircraft Gearboxes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis - By Application Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Aircraft Engine Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Aircraft Airframe Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis - By End-User Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. OE: Aircraft Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Aftermarket: Aircraft Gearbox Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis - By Region

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. North American Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis

7.3. European Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis

7.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis

7.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft Gearbox Market Analysis



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

8.3. Presence by Aircraft Type

8.4. Geographical Presence

8.5. New Product Launches

8.6. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Strategic Collaborations, etc.

8.7. Market Share Analysis



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractive Analysis

9.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Gearbox Type

9.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

9.2.4. Market Attractiveness by End-User Type

9.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.3. Emerging Trends

9.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.5. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profile of Key Players

10.1. AB SKF

10.2. BMT Aerospace

10.3. GE AVIO S.r.l. (Avio Aero)

10.4. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.5. Northstar Aerospace Inc.

10.6. Safran Transmission Systems

10.7. The Liebherr Group

10.8. The Timken Company

10.9. Triumph Group Inc.

10.10. United Technologies Corporation

