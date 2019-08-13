Global Aircraft Switches Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Switches Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Switches Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technology developments in aircraft switches and controls, use of switches in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and space applications and upgrading the existing/older aircraft is rapidly flourishing in the current commercial aircraft industry



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report



By Platform, the market is classified into rotary wing and fixed wing. Moreover, rotary wing is subdivided into military and civil & commercial. Fixed Wing is sub-segmented into general & business aviation, commercial and military. Commercial is again sub classified into wide-body aircraft (WBA), narrow-body aircraft (NBA), regional transport aircraft (RTA) and very large aircraft (VLA). Military is again subcategorized into transport and fighter.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into automatic, manual and other types. Automatic is subdivided into pressure, limit, flow, temperature, relay and network. Manual is sub fragmented into toggle, push, selector and rocker.

Depending on the application, the market is segmented into cabin, aircraft systems, cockpit, engine and auxiliary power unit (APU), avionics and other applications. Based on the end user, the market is classified into Aftermarket and Original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Technology Developments in Aircraft Switches and Controls

3.1.2 Use of Switches in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Space Applications

3.1.3 Upgrading the Existing/Older Aircraft is Rapidly Flourishing in the Current Commercial Aircraft Industry

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Aircraft Switches Market, By Platform

4.1 Rotary Wing

4.1.1 Military

4.1.2 Civil & Commercial

4.2 Fixed Wing

4.2.1 General & Business Aviation

4.2.2 Commercial

4.2.2.1 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

4.2.2.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

4.2.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

4.2.2.4 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

4.2.3 Military

4.2.3.1 Transport

4.2.3.2 Fighter



5 Aircraft Switches Market, By Type

5.1 Automatic

5.1.1 Pressure

5.1.2 Limit

5.1.3 Flow

5.1.4 Temperature

5.1.5 Relay

5.1.6 Network

5.2 Manual

5.2.1 Toggle

5.2.2 Push

5.2.3 Selector

5.2.4 Rocker

5.3 Other Types



6 Aircraft Switches Market, By Application

6.1 Cabin

6.2 Aircraft Systems

6.3 Cockpit

6.4 Engine and Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

6.5 Avionics

6.6 Other Applications



7 Aircraft Switches Market, By End User

7.1 Aftermarket

7.2 Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)



8 Aircraft Switches Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Raytheon

10.2 Honeywell

10.3 Safran

10.4 United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

10.5 Eaton Corporation

10.6 ITT Aerospace

10.7 Ametek

10.8 Hydra-Electric Company

10.9 Meggitt

10.10 TE Connectivity

10.11 Unison Industries

10.12 Baran Advanced Technologies (Barantec)

10.13 Esterline Technologies

10.14 Curtiss-Wright

10.15 C&K



