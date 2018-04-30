Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Honeywell International, Parker Hannifin, Safran, United Technologies & Woodward

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for thrust reverser to tackle adverse climatic conditions during landing. The need for thrust reverser is high as it acts as an additional braking system in case of a failure in the main braking system during landing. As a result, it offers control and safety margins in case of aborted landings and takeoffs.
One trend in the market is additive manufacturing for thrust reverser actuation system components. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is gaining prominence in the production process of thrust reverser actuation system components as they allow manufacturers to produce intricately shaped and lightweight components.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is delay in delivery due to technical glitches. With the rise in technological advances and increased use of enhanced systems, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are pressurized to meet the increasing demand and rapid delivery times and resolve budget constraints.
Key vendors
- Honeywell International
- Parker Hannifin
- Safran
- United Technologies
- Woodward
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRCRAFT TYPE
- Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Business jet - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Additive manufacturing for thrust reverser actuation system components
- Growing preference for electric architecture in newer-generation aircraft
- Slimming down of engine nacelles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxdxfw/global_aircraft?w=5
