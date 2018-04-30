Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Honeywell International, Parker Hannifin, Safran, United Technologies & Woodward

The global aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is need for thrust reverser to tackle adverse climatic conditions during landing. The need for thrust reverser is high as it acts as an additional braking system in case of a failure in the main braking system during landing. As a result, it offers control and safety margins in case of aborted landings and takeoffs.



One trend in the market is additive manufacturing for thrust reverser actuation system components. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is gaining prominence in the production process of thrust reverser actuation system components as they allow manufacturers to produce intricately shaped and lightweight components.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is delay in delivery due to technical glitches. With the rise in technological advances and increased use of enhanced systems, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are pressurized to meet the increasing demand and rapid delivery times and resolve budget constraints.



Key vendors



Honeywell International

Parker Hannifin

Safran

United Technologies

Woodward

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Business jet - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Additive manufacturing for thrust reverser actuation system components

Growing preference for electric architecture in newer-generation aircraft

Slimming down of engine nacelles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



