Global Airport Information Systems Market 2020-2027 - Growing Emphasis on Smart Airports and Airport IoT to Drive Next Wave of Growth in AIS Market

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airport Information Systems estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Departure Control System (DCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Airport Information Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Airport Information Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Airport Information Systems Market

Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards High-Potential Opportunities

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing Airports (2018-2022)

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements by Airport Area (2018-2022)

China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport Infrastructure Spending

New Airport Investment by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year 2019

Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019

Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)

(2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020) China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years 2018 and 2038

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary Allocation for Airport Infrastructure

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Information Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Airport Operational Database (AODB), the Central Repository for All Airport Operative Systems, Continues to Escalate

Critical Importance of Effective Landside Operations: Robust Business Case for Airport Information Systems

Collection & Forwarding of Passenger Details Made Easier with Advanced Passenger Information Systems

Airport Public Address & Voice Alarm Systems Evolve from Basic Information Transferring Tools to Vital Components of Airport Security Mix

Modern Departure Control Systems Focus on Superior Customer Experience while Maximizing Revenue Potential for Airports

Streamlined Check-in Process with DCS

Integration of Advanced Software and Sophisticated Interface Augments DCS Capabilities

Airport Displays: The High-Growth Vertical

Check-In-Desk Dynamic Display Systems Strive to Simplify Check-In Process

Streamlined Flight Status Information Propagated through Multi-User Flight Information Display Systems

Baggage Information Display Systems for Seamless Luggage Retrieval Process

Marketing, Security, Emergency and Wayfinding Information Effectively Promoted through Dynamic Signage Systems

Growing Emphasis on Smart Airports and Airport IoT to Drive Next Wave of Growth in AIS Market

IoT Comes to Fore to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Customer Experiences in Airport Lounge

Likely Robust Role of AI in Future Airport to Positively Influence AIS Technologies

