Global Airport Security Industry Insights & Forecast, 2026 - Volume of Air Passengers to Recover from 3.3 Billion in 2020 to 11+ Billion by 2025

With three volumes, 673 pages, 135 tables and 145 figures, the Airport Security Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026 report contains a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 11 technology sectors, five regional and 20 national markets, detailing 2019-2026 market size.

According to the report, the global air traffic dropped from 9.1 billion passengers in 2019 to 3.3 billion in 2020; the 2025 traffic is forecasted to reach > 11 billion by 2025.

This 673-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Airport Security market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

According to the report, the market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

Demand for multi-modal Airport Security systems

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated 2020-21 aviation traffic decline limited the 2020-2021 Airport Security purchasing budgets

The 2021 COVID-19 vaccination implies that the Airport Security market will recover by 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new Airport Security products and services

Increasing demand for automated Airport Security systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises Airport Security equipment and systems (relative to security personnel)

Increasing value-added EDS systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms)

Replacement of outdated Airport Security systems

The "Biden Effect"

China's internal security policy

internal security policy Terror and crime mitigation

Why Buy Airport Security Technologies & Market - 2021-2026 Report?

A. Questions answered in this report include:

What is the Airport Security Market size, and what are the market trends during 2021-2026?

What's the post-COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market?

Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the Airport Security customers to purchase products and services?

What are the Airport Security technology & services trends?

What are the Airport Security Technology markets?

Airport Security industry SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Which countries are expected to invest most in Airport Security capabilities within homeland security, public safety and national security organizations?

B. The Global Aviation Security market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent in the global Airport Security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 11 Technologies:

EDS & BHS

Automated Border Control (ABC)

C2/C4ISR Systems

Full Body Scanners (AIT)

Electronic Fencing

Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)

Security Related ICT & Cybersecurity

Intrusion Detection Systems

Metal Detectors

X-Ray Screening

Other Technologies

By 5 Vertical Markets:

Passengers Screening

Cargo Security

Perimeter Security

Luggage & Cabin Baggage Screening

Other Verticals

By 20 National Markets:

U.S.

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

France

Germany

Italy

Scandinavia

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

GCC (Exlcluding SA)

Rest of MEA

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2019-2026 market

D. The Airport Security Market report includes the following 9 appendices:

Appendix A: Market Background for 24 Countries

Appendix B: Post Coronavirus Pandemic Global Security Concerns

Appendix C: Global Risks 2020: A Regional Perceptive

Appendix D: Global Geopolitical Scenario: 2026 Outlook

Appendix E: Global Terror Threats

Appendix F: The Airport Security Industry

Appendix G: Airport Security Industry Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Appendix H: Security & Safety Product Standards

Appendix I: Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned:

3i-MIND

3VR

3xLOGIC

Accenture

Airbus Defense & Space

AT&T Inc.

Augusta Systems

Austal

Auto Clear

Axis

BAE Systems

Boeing

Bosch Security Systems

Cassidian

CEIA

China Security & Surveillance, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ESRI

Fisher Labs

Flir Systems

Gilardoni S.p.A.

Harris Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L-3 Security & Detection Systems

Leidos, Inc.

Leonardo (former Finmmecanica)

Lockheed Martin

Mistral Security Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nuctech Co. Ltd.

Pelco

QinetiQ Limited

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Raytheon

Smiths Detection Inc.

Thales Group

Thermo Electron Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jk5a9i

