Global Airport Self-Service Market, Forecast to 2025

The demand for air travel has been increasing over time with the International Association of Air Travel (IATA) expecting 7.2 billion air travelers in 2035, compared to the 3.8 billion travelers in 2016. While this increasing demand implies higher revenues and growth, airport stakeholders are expected to consistently increase their capacity while whittling down the operational costs and providing passengers with maximum value and a wholesome experience to ensure repeat engagements with the airport. However, legacy airport systems are disparate and inefficient leading to long queues at passenger touchpoints such as check-in, security screening, border control, and boarding, resulting in delays that impact the punctuality of flight schedules and airport efficiency gains. Self-service was introduced in airports to automate the passenger processing process, minimizing wait times, and for allowing passengers control over their journey. With more passengers using digital devices such as smartphones, the propensity to utilize personal devices to enable easier and faster check-in and boarding has greatly increased. This has led to a greater adoption of self-service initiatives with operators embracing it to enhance airport operational efficiency.



Research Scope

This research service will focus on the self-service initiatives, such as self-service check-in systems, self-service bagdrop systems, and self-boarding systems, that are being widely adopted at passenger touchpoints.The research excludes self-service initiatives for security applications.



The service outlines key takeaway factors for market stakeholders, underlines market drivers and restraints, describes hardware and technology currently utilized, and identifies the future trends in the market.The report provides a competitive benchmarking of products and suppliers taking into account key market participants.



Information collated within this report is obtained from surveys conducted across 50 global airports, attendance at several international airport conferences, interviews with C level executives of market stakeholders, and from secondary research, with base year set as 2017 and forecasted to 2025.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the challenges in implementing self-service initiatives?

• What are the regional trends in buyer behavior?

• What are the different organizational initiatives that drive airport implementation of self-service implementation?

• What are the key performance indicators impacted by using self-service initiatives?

• What role does biometrics and blockchain technology play in airport self-service?

• Will traditional passenger processing methods disappear?

• Will remote check-in and bag drop disrupt the self-service market?

• Who are the key players in each self-service segment and what market share do they hold?

• What is the total market size of the self-service market?

• What are the major growth opportunities and strategical imperatives to be adopted by suppliers in the industry?



