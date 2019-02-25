Global Airway Management Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand.



The global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments and Applications: Product Segments - Infraglottic Devices, Resuscitators, Supraglottic Devices, and Others; Applications - Emergency Medicine, Anesthesia, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ambu A/S

- Armstrong Medical Ltd.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- C. R. Bard, Inc

- ConvaTec

- GE Healthcare



AIRWAY MANAGEMENT DEVICES MCP-6707 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Airway Management Devices - On a Steady Growth Trajectory

Current and Future Analysis

Resuscitators - The Largest Segment of the Market

Supraglottic Devices Drive Market Growth

LMAs Replace Endotracheal tubes in Airway Management

Table 1: Global Endotracheal Tubes Market by Region: 2016-2024 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Endotracheal Tubes by Region: Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales for 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

LMAs Leverage on Low Costs

Competition

Table 3: Worldwide Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA) Market by Leading Player (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Teleflex, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technological Advancements

Lanryngoscopes Market

Video Laryngoscopes Market Registers Increased Demand

Competition



2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging Population Drives Demand

Table 4: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2015E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management

Table 7: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) (in %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth

Table 8: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and by Region: In Percentage (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Gender: In Percentage (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities

Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy Still Reigns Supreme

Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management Market

Table 10: Share of Video Laryngoscopes in ETT Procedures: 2013-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Direct Laryngoscopy to Give Way to Inexpensive Video Laryngoscopy

Table 11: A Comparative Analysis of Various Airway Management Devices (2013): Percentage Usage Rates and First Attempt Success Rates as Reported at the Memorial Hartmann Hospital in Texas, USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Application of Robotics in Video Laryngoscopes

Trends Focus on Prevention of Invasive Techniques

Home-based Therapy Gains Significance

LMA Market Witnesses Increasing Shift towards Disposables

Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety

Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market Growth

Video Laryngoscopy - Effective with Expertise Rather than Device

Improving Success Rate of Airway Management through Education and Practice



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. ANESTHESIA - A REVIEW

Types of Anesthesia

General Anesthesia

Local Anesthesia

Regional Anesthesia

Key Anesthesia Disposable Products

Anesthesia Gas Masks

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits

Endotracheal tubes

Laryngeal Mask Airway

Other Anesthesia Disposable Products

Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Teleflex Acquires Pyng Medical Corp.

OmniVision Technologies Inc., in collaboration with COMedia Ltd. Announces Reference

Design Availability for bringing Visualization in Single-use Laryngoscopes

Ambu Acquires ETView Medical Ltd.

Teleflex Signs Two Purchasing Agreements with HealthTrust

XTR Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH Acquires KAPITEX Healthcare Ltd.

IntuBrite LLC Appoints Deltex Medical Group as a UK Distributor

Becton, Dickinson and Company Acquires Carefusion

Medtronic Acquires Aircraft Medical to Intubate Patients

CareFusion Signs Agreement with AAM Healthcare for Distributing APA Video

Laryngoscope in the US

Capnia Acquires NeoForce Group



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/APPROVALS

Ventinova Launches Innovative Airway Device, Tritube®

Verathon Launches Innovative GlideScope® Spectrum„¢ Single-Use Video Laryngoscopes

Teleflex Introduces New LMA® Gastro„¢ Airway with Cuff Pilot„¢ Technology

Vortran Introduces GO2Vent

Bactiguard Launches New BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac

Sanovas Introduces Intubation Science and its LightSpeed Intubation System

Airway Management Launches DreamTAP Oral Appliance

Sommetrics Receives FDA Clearance for cNEP„¢ External Airway Management Device

Vygon Introduces b-card

Teleflex Launches LMA Protector„¢ Airway

Teleflex Showcases Key Anaesthesia Products during Euroanaesthesia Congress

Teleflex Launches Rusch Airtraq Avant Video Laryngoscope System



7. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

ConvaTec (United Kingdom)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic Plc. (USA)

Smiths Medical, Inc. (UK)

Teleflex, Inc. (USA)

Verathon, Inc. (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Airway Management Devices by Product Segment - Infraglottic Devices, resuscitators, Supraglottic Devices and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by Product Segment - Infraglottic Devices, resuscitators, Supraglottic Devices and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Infraglottic Devices, resuscitators, Supraglottic Devices and Others for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Airway Management Devices by Application - Emergency Medicine, Anesthesia, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for for Airway Management Devices by Application - for Emergency Medicine, Anesthesia, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Emergency Medicine, Anesthesia, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

United States: The Largest Region for Airway Management Devices Market

Increasing Respiratory Disorders Drive Demand for Airway Management Devices

Table 23: COPD-Related Deaths for Adults Aged 25 And Over, by Sex: United States, 2000-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: COPD-related Death Rates for Select Age Groups, by Sex: United States, 2000 and 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Laryngeal Mask Airway (LMA) Devices to Drive Future Growth

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

Table 25: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Breakdown of US Population by Age Group (2015) (In Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: The US Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Canadian Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Airway Management Devices

Table 31: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Japanese Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

LMA Market in Europe

Table 34: Laryngeal Masks Airways Market in Europe (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Volume Sales by Segment - Single-Use and Re-Usable (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 35: European Country-wise Statistics of 65+ Population as % of Total Population: As on January 1, 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mounting Sterilization Costs Force Shift to Disposables

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European 14-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: French Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Product Launch

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: German Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 43: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Italian Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: The UK Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 47: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Spanish Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 49: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Russian Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Rest of European Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities

Table 53: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthcare Spending on the Rise

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 54: Age-wise Breakup of China and India€™s Population: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

An Insight into the Asia-Pacific Healthcare Sector

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector to Drive the Airway Management Devices Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Chinese Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

Market Analysis

Table 60: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Indian Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Market Analysis

Table 64: The Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: The Middle East & African Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 66: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Latin American Historic Review for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 69: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Airway Management Devices - Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Brazilian Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 71: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Airway Management Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89) The United States (34) Canada (2) Japan (2) Europe (25) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (7) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (2)

