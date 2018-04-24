Global Alarm Monitoring Market 2018-2023: Growing Popularity of Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems

The overall alarm monitoring market is expected to be valued at USD 45.70 Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 59.83 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR 5.5% between 2018 and 2023.



The major factors driving the growth of the alarm monitoring market include attractive insurance policy discounts for installing security systems and increasing popularity of smart homes and home automation systems.



Software, services, and solutions held a major share of the overall alarm monitoring market in 2017. The software, services, and solutions segment dominates the alarm monitoring market as most players in this market generate revenues through monitoring and installation fees, which they obtain as monthly recurring charges. Many players in this market offer free equipment and installation to expand their customer base.



Among all communication technologies, wired telecommunication network held the largest share of the overall alarm monitoring market in 2017. Wired telecommunication is the most commonly used communication technology in the existing alarm monitoring systems; its reliability is a major reason of its dominating presence.



Among all end-use applications, building alarm monitoring held the largest share of the overall alarm monitoring market in 2017. Alarm monitoring systems installed in buildings are designed to detect emergency situations such as fire, smoke, intrusion, and flood. Residential buildings form a major segment of the alarm monitoring market for building alarm monitoring; a major part of the overall revenue in this segment is generated through monthly recurring charges, which alarm monitoring companies obtain in lieu of monitoring services. Most companies catering to residential customers do not charge for the equipment or installation costs; however; they charge a monthly fee for monitoring.



Protocol inputs are electrical signals, which are formatted into a formal code that represents more complex information than that in case of discrete or analog signals. There are different types of protocols for transmitting telecom alarm data. With growing cybersecurity concerns, protocol signals are preferred over analog and discrete signals as these signals provide more security due to encryption.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for the Alarm Monitoring Market

4.2 Alarm Monitoring Market, By Communication Technology

4.3 Alarm Monitoring Market, By Application

4.4 Alarm Monitoring Market for Building Alarm Monitoring, By Building Type

4.5 Alarm Monitoring Market for Equipment Monitoring, By Equipment Type

4.6 Alarm Monitoring Market in North America, By Application and Country

4.7 Alarm Monitoring Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Attractive Insurance Policy Discounts for Installing Security Systems

5.2.1.2 Growing Popularity of Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 False Alarms

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Diy Home Security Systems

5.2.3.2 Smartphone-And Handheld Device-Based Security Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Telecom and Cable Companies Entering the Alarm Monitoring Space

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Research and Product Development

5.3.2 Alarm Monitoring Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)

5.3.3 Key Technology Providers/System Integrators

5.3.4 Alarm Monitoring Service Providers

5.3.5 Applications

5.4 Key Industry Trends



6 Alarm Monitoring Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Systems & Hardware

6.2.1 Remote Terminal Units (RTUS)

6.2.2 Alarms Sensors

6.2.2.1 Motion Detector Sensors

6.2.2.2 Door/Window Sensors

6.2.2.3 Fire/Smoke Detecting Sensors

6.2.3 Communication Networks & Gateways

6.2.4 Central Monitoring Receivers

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Software, Services, & Solutions

6.3.1 Monitoring Services

6.3.2 Installation Services

6.3.3 Software



7 Alarm Monitoring Market, By Input Signal

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Analog

7.3 Discrete

7.4 Protocol



8 Alarm Monitoring Market, By Communication Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired Telecommunication Network

8.3 Cellular Wireless Network

8.4 Wireless Radio Network

8.4.1 IP Network



9 Alarm Monitoring Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building Alarm Monitoring

9.3 Equipment Monitoring

9.3.1 Telecom Equipment

9.3.2 Industrial Equipment Monitoring

9.3.3 Medical Equipment Monitoring

9.3.4 Others

9.4 Vehicle Alarm Monitoring

9.5 Environmental Monitoring



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.3.2 Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 ADT

12.1.2 Moni

12.1.3 Honeywell

12.1.4 Securitas

12.1.5 UTC (Chubb)

12.1.6 Schneider

12.1.7 Johnson Controls

12.1.8 Vivint

12.1.9 Vector Security

12.1.10 Bosch

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Comcast

12.2.2 Slomin's

12.2.3 G4s

12.2.4 Sector Alarm

12.2.5 Prosegur

12.2.6 ABB

12.2.7 Engineered Protection Systems

12.2.8 Stanley Security

12.2.9 Trigion

12.2.10 AT&T



