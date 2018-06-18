Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Early Adopters in APAC, Technological Advancements & Portfolio Risk Solutions

The Global algorithmic trading market to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry algorithmic experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the services provided by the trading service providers.

The trend of portfolio risk solutions will be a key trend for this market growth. Numerous vendors are offering risk and scenario analytics for hedging, real-time pricing, and capital management of multi-asset portfolios. This tool provides a transparent and detailed solution to clients and investors.

According to the report, the rise in integration of financial market will drive the market growth. Integrated financial markets boost the liquidity in the equity market and aid investors to buy international assets at reduced risks. Integration of international markets efficiently allocates savings and boosts portfolio diversification.

Further, the report states that the lack of awareness will impact the market growth. Market participants unaware of the existing best practices and undertake violating decisions to make short-term gains. Such unfavourable practices may be expensive and must be avoided to maintain market integrity.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Market Trends



Early adopters in APAC

Technological advancements

Portfolio risk solutions

Key vendors

Citadel

Optiver

Tower Research Capital



Two Sigma Investments

Virtu Financial



