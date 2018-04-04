Global Alternative and Modified Reality Marketplace 2018-2023: AR, VR, and MR by Major Hardware Components, Software, Services, Semiconductor Components

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) marketplace. This includes evaluation of the market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. Analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory implications. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR, VR, and MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more.

While Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live (direct or indirect) view of a real-world environment, Mixed Reality (MR) is a hybrid reality in which physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real-time. In contrast, Virtual Reality (VR) focuses on virtual experience through realistic interaction with 3D content presented in a digitally generated space.

Playing a large role in all of these technologies will be augmented sensory perception and interactions such as haptic technology, which establishes bilateral communication patterns as touch imposes sensed motion on environment that enables environment to create a distortion or reaction and feel.

Taken together, these three technologies represent a set of highly disintermediating alternatives to presenting information and experiences. These are more than simply a new user interface as these three immersive technologies will transform global lifestyles in terms of how people live, work, and play. For example, there will be many use case scenarios for existing services such as mixed reality-based learning systems. However, there will also be completely new services, such as virtual fitness tests for routine health examinations that allow the user to experience what they should be able to accomplish in terms of performance (heart rate, air capacity, blood pressure, etc.) based on their physical characteristics.

This research also provides specific insights and recommendations for major ecosystem constituents including Advertisers and Media Companies, Artificial Intelligence Providers, Automotive Companies, Broadband Infrastructure Providers, Communication Service Providers, Computing Companies, Data Analytics Providers, Equipment Providers, IoT Suppliers and Service Providers, Semiconductor Companies, Smart City Systems Integrators, Social Media Companies, and Software Developers.



Target Audience:

Network operators

Telepresence companies

AR, MR, and VR companies

ICT infrastructure providers

Artificial intelligence providers

Electronics component providers

Application and content providers

Key Topics Covered:



Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality

2.2 Augmented Reality vs. Virtual Reality and Merged Reality

2.3 Augmented Reality Value Chain

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Challenges

2.6 Augmented Reality Success Factors

2.7 Augmented Reality Investment Trend



3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem

3.1 AR Hardware vs. Software

3.2 Mobile AR vs. Dedicated Hardware

3.3 Marker Based Reality vs. Marker Less Reality

3.4 Mixed Reality and Reconfigurable Workforce

3.5 AR Application Landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Competitive Landscape



4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Consumer Awareness

4.2 Compelling Applications and Services and Services

4.3 Business-to-Business Services

4.4 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics



5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Global Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.2 Regional Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Forecast 2018 - 2023



6 Company Analysis

6.1 Google Inc.

6.3 Meta Company

6.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.5 Seiko Epson Corp.

6.6 Sony Corporation

6.7 Qualcomm Inc.

6.8 Recon Instruments

6.9 Microsoft Corporation

6.10 PTC Corporation

6.11 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

6.12 Apple Inc.

6.13 HTC Corporation

6.14 Niantic Inc.

6.15 EON Reality Inc.

6.16 Magic Leap

6.17 Intel Corporation

6.18 Facebook Corporation

6.19 Wikitude GmbH

6.20 Zugara Inc.

6.21 Blippar

6.22 Upskill

6.23 Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

6.24 Atheer Inc.

6.25 Marxent Labs LLC

6.26 Inglobe Technologies

6.27 ScopeAR

6.28 Catchoom Technologies

6.29 Prologue Immersive

6.30 Ubimax GmbH



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Equipment (AR, MR, and VR Providers)

7.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.10 Semiconductor Companies

7.11 Smart City Systems Integrators

7.12 Social Media Companies

7.13 Software Developers



Virtual Reality (VR) Marketplace: VR Technologies, Companies, Solutions, Devices, Components, Applications and Services 2018 - 2023

1 Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Scope of Research

1.3 Target Audience

1.4 Company Coverage



2 Executive Summary

2.1 VR Market Segments and Sub-Segments

2.2 Key Report Findings



3 Overview

3.1 Introduction to VR

3.2 VR Market Segment

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Challenge

3.5 Market Opportunity



4 VR Ecosystem Analysis

4.1 Stakeholder Analysis

4.2 Emerging Business Model

4.3 VR Patent Analysis

4.4 VR Technology

4.5 VR Device Platforms

4.6 VR Application Industry

4.7 Regional VR Market

4.8 VR ARPU

4.9 Virtual Reality in an Edge Computing Environment

4.10 Enterprise Premise-based VR Solutions

4.11 Cloud-based VR Solutions

4.12 Commerce in Virtual Environments



5 VR Market Forecasts

5.1 Global VR Revenue Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.2 Regional VR Revenue Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.3 Country VR Revenue Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.4 Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Enabled VR Revenue 2018 - 2023

5.5 Enterprise Hosted VR Revenue 2018 - 2023

5.6 Cloud Based Enterprise VR Revenue 2018 - 2023

5.7 VR Shipment Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.8 VR Active User Forecast 2018 - 2023



6 VR Company Analysis

6.1 Oculus VR, LLC

6.2 Sony Corporation

6.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.4 HTC Corporation

6.5 EON Reality Inc.

6.6 Google Inc.

6.7 Microsoft Corporation

6.8 Vuzix Corporation

6.9 Cyber Glove Systems

6.10 Sensics Inc.

6.11 Leap Motion Inc.

6.12 Sixense Entertainment Inc.

6.13 Avegant Corp.

6.14 FOVE Inc.

6.15 Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR)

6.16 Zeiss VR One

6.17 Intel Corporation

6.18 Alcatel Mobile

6.19 ZTE Corporation

6.20 Unity Technologies

6.21 Magic Leap

6.22 Nvidia Corporation

6.23 BARCO

6.24 MYO

6.25 NGRAIN Corporation

6.26 WorldViz

6.27 Wevr

6.28 NextVR

6.29 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

6.30 Niantic Inc.

6.31 Virtual Reality Company (VRC)

6.32 VIRTALIS

6.33 Facebook

6.34 Huawei Technologies

6.35 Qualcomm Inc.

6.36 SK Telecom

6.37 LG Corporation

6.38 Nokia StarGazing VR Application

6.39 VREAL

6.40 StreamVR

6.41 Analog Devices Inc.

6.42 Atmel Corporation

6.43 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

6.44 NXP

6.45 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

6.46 Maxim Integrated

6.47 NKK Switches

6.48 Rohm Semiconductor

6.49 Semtech Corporation

6.50 Texas Instruments

6.51 3D Systems Simbionix

6.52 AppliedVR

6.53 CAE Healthcare

6.54 Firsthand Technology (Deepstream VR)

6.55 GE Healthcare

6.56 Mazor Robotics

6.57 Mimic Technologies

6.58 MindMaze

6.59 Philips Healthcare

6.60 Siemens Healthineers

6.61 Valve Corporation

6.62 VirtaMed AG

6.63 Virtually Better Inc.

6.64 SenseVirtual



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Period of Rapid VR Market Penetration

7.2 5G Driven Virtual Reality Applications

7.3 Virtual Reality 5G Ecosystem

7.4 VR Ethics Issues and Challenges

7.5 Legality of Criminal Acts with VR

7.6 Considerations for Select Market Players



