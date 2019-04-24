Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2019-2023

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

Increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Alloy wheels are highly resistant to oxidation thus, they are less prone to rust and corrosion. Aluminum is a good dispenser of heat compared to pure metals, which helps in extending the longevity of tires. Further, the aesthetic appeal of these wheels will boost their demand in the market. Analysts have predicted that aluminum alloy wheel market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770985/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Need to comply with government regulations to curb pollution

Vehicle owners need to comply with state and federal laws in order to protect the environment. The use of aluminum alloy wheels in vehicles helps in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle and thereby decreasing their carbon footprint allowing them to comply the government regulation.

Fluctuating raw material prices

The key factor which will hamper the growth of the market is the fluctuating raw material prices. The primary raw material used is aluminum along with second metal such as magnesium. The volatility in the prices of aluminum due to the imbalance in its demand and supply can prove to be a challenge in the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the aluminum alloy wheel market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the need to comply with government regulations to curb pollution coupled with the benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials will provide considerable growth opportunities to aluminum alloy wheel manufactures. Accuride Corporation, Arconic (Alcoa Wheels), CITIC Limited, Enkei Wheels (India) Limited, and Superior Industries International, Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770985/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

