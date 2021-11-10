Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Markets, 2021-2025 - Increasing Demand for 5G Base Station Construction & Shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs)

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an in depth analysis of the global aluminum electrolytic capacitors market by value, by type, by application, by region, etc.

The report provides a regional analysis of the aluminum electrolytic capacitors market, including the following regions: China and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the aluminum electrolytic capacitors market.

The aluminum electrolytic capacitors market can be segmented on the basis of Voltage (Low Voltage and High Voltage); type (Solid Type Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitor and Non-Solid Type Aluminum Electrolyte Capacitor); and application (Consumer, Computer & Peripherals, Industrial Power Supply & Lighting, Telecom, Automotive, and Others).

The global aluminum electrolytic capacitors market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The aluminum electrolytic capacitors market is expected to increase due to growing use of aluminum electrolytic capacitors for automotive applications, increasing demand for smart meters, rising adoption of various consumer electronic devices, escalating adoption of industrial robotics, rising demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors for healthcare applications, growing adoption of various solar inverters, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as presence of alternatives, limited life span, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global aluminum electrolytic capacitors market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global aluminum electrolytic capacitors market is dominated by a few players operating worldwide. The key players of the aluminum electrolytic capacitors market - Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Nichicon Corporation, Rubycon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

2.1.2 General Production Process for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

2.1.3 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Properties

2.1.4 Advantages of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

2.2 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Segmentation by Voltage and Type

2.2.2 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Segmentation by Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Type (Non-Solid and Solid)

3.1.3 Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Application (Consumer, Computer & Peripherals, Industrial Power Supply & Lighting, Telecom, Automotive, and Others)

3.1.4 Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Region (China and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Non-Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Value

4.2 Rest of the World Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Rest of the World Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

5.1.2 Post-COVID-19 Outlook



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Growing Use of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors for Automotive Applications

6.1.2 Increasing Demand for Smart Meters

6.1.3 Rising Adoption of Various Consumer Electronic Devices

6.1.4 Escalating Adoption of Industrial Robotics

6.1.5 Rising Demand for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors for Healthcare Applications

6.1.6 Growing Adoption of Various Solar Inverters

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Presence of Alternatives

6.2.2 Limited Life Span

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for 5G Base Station Construction

6.3.2 Shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs)

6.3.3 Miniaturizing Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

6.3.4 Growing Popularity of Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

6.3.5 Developments in Factory Automation



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Nichicon Corporation

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rubycon Corporation

