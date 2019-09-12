Global Ambulance Services Market Research Report 2019 Featuring Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Methods, AirMed International, Envision Healthcare, Falck

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambulance Services Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ambulance Services Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ambulance services market.



The ambulance services market consists of sales of ambulance services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide ambulance services. This industry includes agencies that provide emergency access to healthcare in response to emergency calls, urgent doctor admissions and emergency hospital transfers.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ambulance services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ambulance Services market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare services market, and compares it with other markets.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global ambulance services market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global ambulance services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ambulance services market.



Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with Electronic Health Records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation, and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.



Adoption of EHRs by medical practitioners and healthcare centers improves medical practice management by increasing practice efficiencies. It also aids in cost savings.



Companies Mentioned



Acadian Ambulance Service Inc

Air Methods Corporation

AirMed International LLC

Envision Healthcare

Falck A/S

