Global Ammunition Market 2019-2025 - Rising Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by Various Governments Sparks Demand
Aug 07, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammunition - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ammunition market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.6%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Small Caliber Ammunition, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$9 Billion by the year 2025, Small Caliber Ammunition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$842.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Small Caliber Ammunition will reach a market size of US$569.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom)
- Denel SOC Ltd. (South Africa)
- General Dynamics Corporation (USA)
- Nammo AS (Norway)
- Olin Corporation (USA)
- Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)
- Poongsan Corporation (Korea)
- Remington Arms Company LLC (USA)
- RUAG Ammotec (Switzerland)
- Vista Outdoor, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Overview of Ammunition Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Ammunition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Cartridge-Based (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Non-Cartridge Based (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Small Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Medium Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Large Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Artillery Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Mortar Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by Various Governments Sparks Demand for Ammunition
- Reduced Spending on Military among Developed Economies Hinders the Market Growth
- Upsurge in Hunting and Sports Activities Spurs Demand for Civil Ammunition
- Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Highest Growth
- Environmental Apprehensions Regarding Use of Lead Bullets Pose a Major Challenge
- Territorial Battles and Geopolitical Tensions among Countries Drives the Market
- Increase in Crime Rate: A Major Factor for Governments to Procure Ammunition
- Modernization of Defense Sector among Emerging Countries Provide a Major Impetus to the Market
- Rising Competition among Countries to Secure their International and National Interest Offer Stable Growth for the Market
- Product Overview
- Ammunition: An Introduction
- Components
- Storage Types
- Common Ammunition Types
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Ammunition Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Cartridge-Based (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Non-Cartridge Based (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Small Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Medium Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Large Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Artillery Ammunition (Caliber) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Mortar Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Ammunition Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Cartridge-Based (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Non-Cartridge Based (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Small Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Medium Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Large Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Artillery Ammunition (Caliber) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Mortar Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
