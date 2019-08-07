Global Ammunition Market 2019-2025 - Rising Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by Various Governments Sparks Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammunition - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ammunition market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.6%



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Small Caliber Ammunition, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$9 Billion by the year 2025, Small Caliber Ammunition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$842.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Small Caliber Ammunition will reach a market size of US$569.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



BAE Systems PLC ( United Kingdom )

) Denel SOC Ltd. ( South Africa )

) General Dynamics Corporation ( USA )

) Nammo AS ( Norway )

) Olin Corporation ( USA )

) Orbital ATK, Inc. ( USA )

) Poongsan Corporation (Korea)

Remington Arms Company LLC ( USA )

) RUAG Ammotec ( Switzerland )

) Vista Outdoor, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Overview of Ammunition Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ammunition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Cartridge-Based (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Non-Cartridge Based (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Small Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Medium Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Large Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Artillery Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Mortar Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by Various Governments Sparks Demand for Ammunition

Reduced Spending on Military among Developed Economies Hinders the Market Growth

Upsurge in Hunting and Sports Activities Spurs Demand for Civil Ammunition

Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Highest Growth

Environmental Apprehensions Regarding Use of Lead Bullets Pose a Major Challenge

Territorial Battles and Geopolitical Tensions among Countries Drives the Market

Increase in Crime Rate: A Major Factor for Governments to Procure Ammunition

Modernization of Defense Sector among Emerging Countries Provide a Major Impetus to the Market

Rising Competition among Countries to Secure their International and National Interest Offer Stable Growth for the Market

Product Overview

Ammunition: An Introduction

Components

Storage Types

Common Ammunition Types

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Ammunition Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Cartridge-Based (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Non-Cartridge Based (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Small Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Medium Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Large Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Artillery Ammunition (Caliber) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Mortar Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ammunition Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Cartridge-Based (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Non-Cartridge Based (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Small Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Medium Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Large Caliber Ammunition (Caliber) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

for 2019 & 2025 Artillery Ammunition (Caliber) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Mortar Ammunition (Caliber) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqa6ey

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

