Global Ammunition Markets, 2019-2025 - Continuous R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Ammunition
Apr 25, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammunition Market by Application (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Product (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars), Component, Guidance, Lethality, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ammunition market is projected to grow from USD 25.9 billion in 2019 to USD 32.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2019 to 2025.
Growing demand for ammunition due to rising instances of cross-border conflicts and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the ammunition market. However, the proliferation of illicitly manufactured ammunition and initiation of international measures such as the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) to regulate the cross-border trade of ammunition are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
"Based on application, the defense segment is projected to lead the ammunition market during the forecast period."
Based on application, the ammunition market has been segmented into defense and civil & commercial. The civil & commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the defense segment from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for ammunition used in sports and hunting activities from the North American and European regions is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.
"Based on caliber, the small segment of the ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025."
Based on caliber, the market has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The small segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for small arms from armed forces and law enforcement agencies of various countries is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.
Key players profiled in this report on the ammunition market include Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.) (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Olin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Nammo AS (Norway), RUAG (RUAG Ammotec) (Switzerland), Nexter (France), Vista Outdoor Inc. (US), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Geopolitical Tensions, Territorial Conflicts, and Political Unrest in Various Countries of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Regions
5.2.1.2 Upsurge in Terrorist Attacks in OECD Countries
5.2.1.3 Military Modernization Programs Being Carried Out in Major Countries Across the Globe
5.2.1.4 Increased Use of Guns for Personal Safety and Shooting Sports
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Gun Control Legislation
5.2.2.2 Differences in Economic, Legal, and Political Regulations Affect the Procurement of Ammunition
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Continuous R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Ammunition
5.2.3.2 Increased Demand for Advanced Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition From Emerging Economies
5.2.3.3 Stockpiling of Ammunition
5.2.3.4 Development of Lightweight Ammunition
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Proliferation of Illicitly Manufactured Ammunition Leading to Restrictions From Various International Organizations
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.3 Technology Trends
6.3.1 Lightweight Ammunition
6.3.2 Precision-Guided Munition (PGM)
6.3.3 Multipurpose Munition
6.3.4 Optically Initiated Ammunition
6.4 Advancements in Ammunition Technologies
6.4.1 Cartridge-Based Ammunition
6.4.1.1 Laser-Initiated Ammunition
6.4.1.2 One-Way Luminescence Projectiles
6.4.1.3 Pre-Fragmented Ammunition
6.4.1.4 General-Purpose Caliber Ammunition
6.4.1.5 Green Ammunition
6.4.1.6 Cased Telescoped Ammunition
6.4.1.7 Polymer Cased Cartridges
6.4.1.8 Caseless Ammunition
6.4.1.9 Self-Guided Smart Bullets
6.4.1.10 Biodegradable Plant-Growing Bullets
6.4.2 Smart Weapon Ammunition
6.4.2.1 Micro Inertial Navigation Technology
6.4.2.2 Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordinance
6.4.2.3 Precision Inertial Navigation Systems
6.4.2.4 Inertial Measurement Units
6.5 Ammunition Regulatory Bodies, By Region
6.6 Innovations & Patent Registrations
7 Ammunition Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Defense
7.2.1 Military
7.2.2 Homeland Security
7.3 Civil & Commercial
7.3.1 Sporting
7.3.2 Hunting
7.3.3 Self-Defense
7.3.4 Others
8 Ammunition Market, By Caliber
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small Caliber Ammunition
8.2.1 5.56mm
8.2.2 7.62mm
8.2.3 12.7mm
8.2.4 14.5mm
8.3 Medium Caliber Ammunition
8.3.1 20mm
8.3.2 25mm
8.3.3 30mm
8.3.4 40mm
8.4 Large Caliber Ammunition
8.4.1 60mm
8.4.2 81mm
8.4.3 120mm
8.4.4 155mm
8.4.5 Others
8.5 Others
9 Ammunition Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bullets
9.2.1 Very High Demand of Bullets By Infantry Soldiers, Homeland Security Personnel and Civilians
9.3 Aerial Bombs
9.3.1 Increasing Use of Aerial Bombs in Anti-Terrorist Operations
9.4 Grenades
9.4.1 Demand of Grenades for Automatic Grenade Launchers
9.5 Artillery Shells
9.5.1 Growing Use of Artillery Shells During Conflicts for Long Range Targeting
9.6 Mortars
9.6.1 High Demand of Low Cost Mortars in Asia Pacific Countries
9.7 Others
10 Ammunition Market, By Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fuzes & Primers
10.2.1 Primers
10.2.1.1 Rimfire Primers
10.2.1.2 Centerfire Primers
10.2.2 Fuzes
10.2.2.1 Time Fuzes
10.2.2.2 Impact Fuzes
10.2.2.3 Proximity Fuzes
10.2.2.4 Combination Fuzes
10.3 Propellants
10.3.1 High Demand of Gun Powder in Bullets
10.4 Bases
10.4.1 High Demand of Copper Base in Conventional Ammunition
10.5 Projectiles and Warheads
10.5.1 Increasing Development of New Varieties of Warheads
10.6 Others
11 Ammunition Market, By Guidance
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Guided
11.2.1 Increasing Demand of Precision Guided Ammunition and Transition From Unguided Ammunition to Guided Ammunition
11.3 Non-Guided
11.3.1 Very High Use of Conventional Non-Guided Ammunition By Military Forces Worldwide
12 Ammunition Market, By Lethality
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Less-Lethal
12.3 Lethal
13 Regional Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3 Major Player, 2019
14.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.)
15.3 Olin Corporation
15.4 General Dynamics Corporation
15.5 Nammo as
15.6 BAE Systems
15.7 RUAG (RUAG Ammotec)
15.8 Denel SOC Ltd.
15.9 Poongsan Corporation
15.10 Vista Outdoor Inc.
15.11 Rosoboronexport
15.12 Rheinmetall AG
15.13 Nexter
15.14 ST Engineering
15.15 Thales
15.16 Hanwha Corporation
15.17 Maxam (EXPAL)
15.18 Yugoimport-Sdpr J.P.
15.19 CBC Global Ammunition
15.20 FN Herstal
15.21 Chemring Group PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpfkh2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article