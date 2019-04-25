Global Ammunition Markets, 2019-2025 - Continuous R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Ammunition

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammunition Market by Application (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Product (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars), Component, Guidance, Lethality, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ammunition market is projected to grow from USD 25.9 billion in 2019 to USD 32.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2019 to 2025.

Growing demand for ammunition due to rising instances of cross-border conflicts and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the ammunition market. However, the proliferation of illicitly manufactured ammunition and initiation of international measures such as the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) to regulate the cross-border trade of ammunition are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Based on application, the defense segment is projected to lead the ammunition market during the forecast period."

Based on application, the ammunition market has been segmented into defense and civil & commercial. The civil & commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the defense segment from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for ammunition used in sports and hunting activities from the North American and European regions is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.



"Based on caliber, the small segment of the ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025."



Based on caliber, the market has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The small segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for small arms from armed forces and law enforcement agencies of various countries is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.

Key players profiled in this report on the ammunition market include Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.) (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Olin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Nammo AS (Norway), RUAG (RUAG Ammotec) (Switzerland), Nexter (France), Vista Outdoor Inc. (US), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Geopolitical Tensions, Territorial Conflicts, and Political Unrest in Various Countries of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Regions

5.2.1.2 Upsurge in Terrorist Attacks in OECD Countries

5.2.1.3 Military Modernization Programs Being Carried Out in Major Countries Across the Globe

5.2.1.4 Increased Use of Guns for Personal Safety and Shooting Sports

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Gun Control Legislation

5.2.2.2 Differences in Economic, Legal, and Political Regulations Affect the Procurement of Ammunition

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Continuous R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Ammunition

5.2.3.2 Increased Demand for Advanced Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition From Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Stockpiling of Ammunition

5.2.3.4 Development of Lightweight Ammunition

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Proliferation of Illicitly Manufactured Ammunition Leading to Restrictions From Various International Organizations



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Lightweight Ammunition

6.3.2 Precision-Guided Munition (PGM)

6.3.3 Multipurpose Munition

6.3.4 Optically Initiated Ammunition

6.4 Advancements in Ammunition Technologies

6.4.1 Cartridge-Based Ammunition

6.4.1.1 Laser-Initiated Ammunition

6.4.1.2 One-Way Luminescence Projectiles

6.4.1.3 Pre-Fragmented Ammunition

6.4.1.4 General-Purpose Caliber Ammunition

6.4.1.5 Green Ammunition

6.4.1.6 Cased Telescoped Ammunition

6.4.1.7 Polymer Cased Cartridges

6.4.1.8 Caseless Ammunition

6.4.1.9 Self-Guided Smart Bullets

6.4.1.10 Biodegradable Plant-Growing Bullets

6.4.2 Smart Weapon Ammunition

6.4.2.1 Micro Inertial Navigation Technology

6.4.2.2 Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordinance

6.4.2.3 Precision Inertial Navigation Systems

6.4.2.4 Inertial Measurement Units

6.5 Ammunition Regulatory Bodies, By Region

6.6 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Ammunition Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Defense

7.2.1 Military

7.2.2 Homeland Security

7.3 Civil & Commercial

7.3.1 Sporting

7.3.2 Hunting

7.3.3 Self-Defense

7.3.4 Others



8 Ammunition Market, By Caliber

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Caliber Ammunition

8.2.1 5.56mm

8.2.2 7.62mm

8.2.3 12.7mm

8.2.4 14.5mm

8.3 Medium Caliber Ammunition

8.3.1 20mm

8.3.2 25mm

8.3.3 30mm

8.3.4 40mm

8.4 Large Caliber Ammunition

8.4.1 60mm

8.4.2 81mm

8.4.3 120mm

8.4.4 155mm

8.4.5 Others

8.5 Others



9 Ammunition Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bullets

9.2.1 Very High Demand of Bullets By Infantry Soldiers, Homeland Security Personnel and Civilians

9.3 Aerial Bombs

9.3.1 Increasing Use of Aerial Bombs in Anti-Terrorist Operations

9.4 Grenades

9.4.1 Demand of Grenades for Automatic Grenade Launchers

9.5 Artillery Shells

9.5.1 Growing Use of Artillery Shells During Conflicts for Long Range Targeting

9.6 Mortars

9.6.1 High Demand of Low Cost Mortars in Asia Pacific Countries

9.7 Others



10 Ammunition Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fuzes & Primers

10.2.1 Primers

10.2.1.1 Rimfire Primers

10.2.1.2 Centerfire Primers

10.2.2 Fuzes

10.2.2.1 Time Fuzes

10.2.2.2 Impact Fuzes

10.2.2.3 Proximity Fuzes

10.2.2.4 Combination Fuzes

10.3 Propellants

10.3.1 High Demand of Gun Powder in Bullets

10.4 Bases

10.4.1 High Demand of Copper Base in Conventional Ammunition

10.5 Projectiles and Warheads

10.5.1 Increasing Development of New Varieties of Warheads

10.6 Others



11 Ammunition Market, By Guidance

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Guided

11.2.1 Increasing Demand of Precision Guided Ammunition and Transition From Unguided Ammunition to Guided Ammunition

11.3 Non-Guided

11.3.1 Very High Use of Conventional Non-Guided Ammunition By Military Forces Worldwide



12 Ammunition Market, By Lethality

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Less-Lethal

12.3 Lethal



13 Regional Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3 Major Player, 2019

14.4 Competitive Situations and Trends



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.)

15.3 Olin Corporation

15.4 General Dynamics Corporation

15.5 Nammo as

15.6 BAE Systems

15.7 RUAG (RUAG Ammotec)

15.8 Denel SOC Ltd.

15.9 Poongsan Corporation

15.10 Vista Outdoor Inc.

15.11 Rosoboronexport

15.12 Rheinmetall AG

15.13 Nexter

15.14 ST Engineering

15.15 Thales

15.16 Hanwha Corporation

15.17 Maxam (EXPAL)

15.18 Yugoimport-Sdpr J.P.

15.19 CBC Global Ammunition

15.20 FN Herstal

15.21 Chemring Group PLC



