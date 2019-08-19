Global Analytical Instrumentation End-User Requirements Report 2019: Price and Quality of Service are Key Purchasing Criteria

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Analytical Instrumentation End-User Requirements, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analytical instrumentation market registered a revenue of $19.6 billion in 2018. The relationship between vendors and end users is a key criterion for product development and for the use of an instrument to its fullest potential. As a result of the increase in sophistication, simple and easy-to-use analytical instruments are in demand.



The overall research objective is to understand customers' purchase behavior and other aspects of involvement in the analytical instrumentation market. From pharmaceutical end users to water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, food and beverage, and oil and gas end users, this research understands their requirements for various analytical instruments and the factors that influence their purchases.

The various products covered for the purpose of this research include:

Mass spectrometry

Analytical microscopes

Gas analyzers

Liquid analyzers

X-ray instrumentation

Molecular analysis spectroscopy

Elemental analysis spectroscopy

More than 50 individuals participated in the survey and responded to questions that covered an extensive range of topics pertaining to the analytical instrumentation market. As respondents could choose to not answer some questions, the number of respondents for all questions will vary.

The survey also features several multiple-choice questions, and respondents were able to select as many responses as were relevant.

Definitions:

Chromatography: gas chromatographs (laboratory and process); liquid chromatographs (laboratory); ion chromatographs (laboratory)

Molecular Analysis Spectroscopy: infrared spectrometer (laboratory, process and portable); ultraviolet-visible spectrometer (laboratory and process); Raman spectrometer (laboratory, process, and portable); tunable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLS) analyzer

Elemental Analysis Spectroscopy: atomic absorption spectrometer; atomic emission spectrometer; inductively coupled plasma spectrometer

Mass Spectrometry (MS): single quadrupole LC-MS; Tandem LC-MS; GC-MS; TOF LC-MS; MALDI-TOF MS; ICP-MS; portable MS

Analytical Microscopes: optical microscopes; electron microscopes; scanning probe microscope

Gas Analyzers: zirconia analyzer; NDIR analyzer; paramagnetic analyzer; electrochemical analyzer; flame-ionization detector; thermal conductivity analyzer; chemiluminescence analyzer; trace oxygen analyzer

Liquid Analyzers (laboratory, process, and portable): conductivity analyzer; total organic carbon (TOC) analyzer; ph/dissolved oxygen (Ph/ORP) analyzer; turbidity analyzer; dissolved oxygen analyzer; chlorine analyzer

Analytical X-ray Instrumentation: X-ray diffractometer (XRD) (laboratory and portable); energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (ED XRF); wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WD XRF); X-ray fluorescence (XRFPortable)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Research Objectives

Scope

Methods and Overview

2. Executive Summary and Implications

Executive Summary

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Executive Summary-CEO Perspective

3. Research Findings

Key Parameters

Unmet Needs

Type of Instruments

Influence of Internet of Things (IoT)

Distribution Structure

Purchase Criteria

Regional vs. Global Vendors

Key Challenges

Partnership with End Users

Annual Revenue Spend

After-sales Service

Form Factor

Geographic Coverage

Recommendations

4. Appendix



