Global Anatomic Pathology Market Forecast to 2024: Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Tissue Processing Systems, Microtomes), Consumables (Antibodies), Histopathology), Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Gastrointestinal)), End User (Hospital, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anatomic pathology market is projected to reach a value of USD 44.4 billion by 2024 from USD 33.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is attributed to the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



Prominent players in the anatomic pathology market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sakura Finetek (Japan), Bio SB (US), Diapath S.p.A. (Italy), and BioGenex Laboratories (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Anatomic Pathology: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product & Service

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases

5.2.1.2 Recommendations for Cancer Screening

5.2.1.3 Availability of Reimbursement

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Availability of Refurbished Products

5.2.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3.3 Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Reagent Rental Agreements



6 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Histopathology

6.2.1.1 the Majority of Cancers are Diagnosed Via Histopathology - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.2.2 Cytopathology

6.2.2.1 Government Focus on Cervical Cancer Screening has Boosted the Growth of the Cytopathology Services Market

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Antibodies

6.3.1.1 Primary Antibodies

6.3.1.1.1 North America Dominates the Primary Antibodies Market

6.3.1.2 Secondary Antibodies

6.3.1.2.1 Asia Pacific Will Show the Highest Growth in the Market for Secondary Antibodies

6.3.2 Kits & Reagents

6.3.2.1 Stains & Solvents

6.3.2.1.1 North America Accounted for Highest Share in This Market

6.3.2.2 Fixatives

6.3.2.2.1 North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Fixatives Market

6.3.2.3 Other Kits & Reagents

6.3.3 Probes

6.3.3.1 APAC is Expected to Show the Highest Growth in the Probes Market

6.3.4 Other Consumables

6.4 Instruments

6.4.1 Slide Staining Systems

6.4.1.1 Availability of Automated Systems Will Drive Market Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4.2 Tissue Processing Systems

6.4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Automation is a Key Trend in the Tissue Processing Systems Market

6.4.3 Cell Processors

6.4.3.1 Cell Processors are Used to Remove Unwanted Matter in Samples - Making Them Important Instruments in the Market

6.4.4 Microtomes

6.4.4.1 North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Microtomes Market

6.4.5 Embedding Systems

6.4.5.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4.6 Coverslippers

6.4.6.1 Coverslippers are Widely Used Instruments in Research Alongside Staining Systems

6.4.7 Other Instruments



7 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disease Diagnostics

7.2.1 Cancer

7.2.1.1 Breast Cancer

7.2.1.1.1 Breast Cancer Holds the Highest Mortality Rate Among Cancers in North America

7.2.1.2 Gastrointestinal Cancer

7.2.1.2.1 North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market for Gastrointestinal Cancer

7.2.1.3 Lung Cancer

7.2.1.3.1 Lung Cancer is the Most Common Cancer in the World

7.2.1.4 Prostate Cancer

7.2.1.4.1 Prostate is the Third-Leading Cause of Death By Cancer in North America

7.2.1.5 Other Cancers

7.2.2 Other Diseases

7.3 Medical Research

7.3.1 Growing Research Activities Will Drive the Adoption of Anatomic Pathology Products in This Application Segment



8 Anatomic Pathology Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital Laboratories

8.2.1 Hospital Laboratories Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

8.3 Clinical Laboratories

8.3.1 Increasing Outpatient Surgeries to Drive the Growth of This Segment

8.4 Other End Users



9 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Global Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 High Burden of Cancer to Support Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Availability of Reimbursement for Colorectal Cancer Screening to Support Market Growth

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Government Funding for Cancer Diagnosis & Prevention to Support Market Growth

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Government Initiatives to Drive Market Growth in the UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 High Incidence of Cancer and Increasing Per Capita Healthcare Spending to Support Market Growth in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 High Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Spanish Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Presence of a Well-Developed Healthcare System to Support Market Growth in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Drive the Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Healthcare Sector in the Country to Drive Market Growth

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Cancer Screening Programs to Support Market Growth

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer in Africa to Support Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)



11 Company Profiles



Abcam PLC.

Agilent Technologies

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio SB

BioGenex

Cell Signaling Technology

CeLLPath Ltd.

Danaher

Diapath S.P.A.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Histo-Line Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co. Ltd

Medite GmbH

Merck KGaA

Milestone Medical

Sakura Finetek USA Inc.

Inc. Slee Medical GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlfizu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

