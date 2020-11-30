Global and China ADAS/AD Master Chip Industry Report 2020 Featuring 8 Global Vendors and 6 Chinese Vendors

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China ADAS/AD Master Chip Industry Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ADAS/AD Master Chip Research: Weaknesses and Disruption in the Integration Trend



L2 vehicles are gaining ground as penetration is over 15%. A rash of L2.5 vehicle launches is drawing near. Mass production of L3 and L4 (limited scenarios) is also around the corner.



The march toward highly automated vehicles requires installation of a large number of environmental sensors, and master chips to offer ever stronger compute and algorithms.



Single type of automotive processors, whatever FPGA/CPU/GPU or ASIC, are not competent enough to meet the needs of highly automated vehicles. SoC (master chip), a fusion of computing elements like CPU, GPU, NPU and ISP, grows a great concern of the competitive market.



In the master chip field, vendors follow different technology roadmaps, and the mainstream solution is heterogeneous fusion of chips of differing types. CPU assumes logical operation and task scheduling; GPU as a universal accelerator undertakes tasks of neural network computing (e.g., CNN) and machine learning, and will work on computing for quite a long time; FPGA as hardware accelerator that is programmable and performs well in sequential machine learning (e.g., RNN/LSTM/reinforcement learning), plays a prominent role in some mature algorithms; ASIC, as fully customized solution with optimal performance and the least power consumption, will become the final option after automated driving algorithms get mature.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Automotive Semiconductor Industry

1.1 Overview of Automotive Semiconductor Industry

1.1.1 Classification of Automotive Semiconductors

1.1.2 Classification of Automotive Semiconductors and Products

1.1.3 Average Costs of Semiconductors in Autonomous Vehicle of Varied Level

1.1.4 Forecast of the Demand for Various Sensors from Autonomous Vehicle (L2-L5)

1.1.5 Value Growth of Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV) Chip

1.1.6 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size and Structure

1.1.7 Automotive Chip Types and Typical Vendors

1.1.8 List of the Top 20 Automotive Semiconductor Vendors Worldwide

1.1.9 Automotive Semiconductor Market Size by Systems

1.1.10 Market Size of Automotive Chip Vendors Worldwide

1.1.11 Market Size of Automotive Chip Vendors Worldwide (by Sector)

1.1.12 Fields Where Automotive Chips Get Used Worldwide

1.1.13 Automotive Chip Niche Market Size and Competition Pattern: MCU

1.1.14 Automotive Chip Niche Market Size and Competition Pattern: Master Chip

1.1.15 Automotive Chip Niche Market Size and Competition Pattern: Memory Chip

1.1.16 Automotive Chip Niche Market Size and Competition Pattern: Communication Chip & Module

1.1.17 Automotive Chip Niche Market Size and Competition Pattern: Power Chip

1.1.18 Average Power Semiconductors Contained in the Differently Electrified New Energy Vehicle

1.2 Automotive Chip Trends

1.3 Requirements on Auto-grade Chip

1.3.1 Basic Requirements for Auto-grade Chip

1.3.2 Threshold for Access to Auto-grade Chip and Industry Barriers

1.3.3 Elements for Auto-grade Chip Appraisal: Performance, Price and Power Consumption

1.3.4 Automobile Supply Chain Standard System Criteria which Auto-grade Chips Have to Meet

1.4 Chip Industry Structure and Auto-grade Chip Development in China

1.4.1 Policy Climate for Automotive Chip Industry in China

1.4.2 Hard Nuts to Crack for China Automotive Chip Industry

1.4.3 Gaps between Automotive Chip Niche Markets and Rates of Self-sufficiency

1.4.4 List of Automotive Chip Vendors and Corporate Types in China



2 ADAS/AD Master Chips and Trends

2.1 Classification of Automotive ADAS/AD Master Chips

2.2 CPU, GPU, FPGA and ASIC

2.3 Features of GPU

2.4 Features of FPGA

2.5 Features of ASIC

2.6 Compute Capability Asked by ADAS/AD Master Chip

2.7 Global ADAS/AD Master Chip Vendors and Comparison between Product Parameters

2.8 Chinese ADAS/AD Master Chip Vendors and Comparison between Product Parameters

2.9 Chips Adopted by Waymo Computing Platform

2.10 Chips Adopted by Apollo Computing Platform



3 Global ADAS/AD Master Chip Vendors

3.1 NXP

3.2 Intel/Mobileye

3.3 TI

3.4 Qualcomm

3.5 NVIDIA

3.6 Renesas

3.7 Xilinx

3.8 Tesla



4 Chinese ADAS/AD Master Chip Vendors

4.1 Horizon Robotics

4.2 Huawei

4.3 Ambarella

4.4 Black Sesame Technologies

4.5 SemiDrive

4.6 Westwell Lab

