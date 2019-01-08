DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Automotive MLCC Industry Report, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the automotive sector, MLCC is generally used in power system, safety system, comfort system, entertainment system and so forth. That intelligent driving functions prevail in cars brings strong demand for MLCC. As the intelligentization, networking and electrification of vehicles is galloping, it is expected by industry insiders that MLCC use in cars will soar by folds. In the era of intelligent connected battery electric vehicle (BEV), a single vehicle requires as 6 times MLCCs as that for a current common internal combustion engine.

In recent years, electrification of cars is gathering momentum worldwide, and battery electric vehicle (BEV) output keeps soaring year after year, coupled with a steady rise in output of hybrids/PHEVs and smart fuel-efficient models as well as common internal combustion engines going intelligent, all of which serve as a spur to the demand for MLCC. As estimated, the Chinese market size of automotive MLCC will report RMB19.053 billion in 2023 (as compared with RMB6.044 billion in 2017), showing a CAGR of 21.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The well-known automotive MLCC vendors are mainly from Japan, South Korea, Europe & America, and Taiwan (China), of which Japanese companies consist of Murata, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera, etc.; South Korean peer refers to Samsung Electro-Mechanics; and Taiwanese counterparts are Yageo and Walsin Technology.

Currently, Murata is the vendor boasting the most market shares worldwide (29%; about 40% in the automotive MLCC market), with the production capacity of 960 billion units/year for the moment. Murata has slashed production of low-end MLCC and related delivery has drawn to an end over the past two years. In 2018, Murata invested $660 million for expanding production of MLCC for medical and automotive use and mass-production is anticipated in 2019.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has sprung up and has been in the second place worldwide since it outperformed Japan-based TDK in 2009. Impacted by the explosion of Samsung NOTE7, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has tightened control on the quality of products and cut shipments over the recent years, while it planned to invest the additional 10 billion units/month MLCC for cars and 5G products.

TDK canceled product orders involving 700 million MLCCs in 360 models in 2017, and has transferred to focus on medium- and high-end products.

Chinese MLCC vendors has been developing apace over the recent years but are still engaged in supply for consumer electronics. Few companies like Fenghua Advanced Technology have rolled out the products in line with AEC-Q200 criterion. Due to weak strength, Chinese players are still hard to pose a threat to the MLCC giants from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China).

The report highlights the following:

MLCC industry overview (definition, classification, policies, etc.);

Global and China MLCC markets (market size, production capacity, industrial chains, competitive landscape, etc.);

Global and China automotive MLCC markets (market size, production capacity, competitive pattern, etc.);

automotive MLCC markets (market size, production capacity, competitive pattern, etc.); Eleven automotive MLCC vendors including Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Kyocera, Taiyo Yuden , TDK, KEMET, Fenghua Advanced Technology, Walsin Technology, Yageo, HolyStone and Chemi-Con (profile, financials, hit products, R&D, manufacturing bases, technical features, etc.);

, TDK, KEMET, Fenghua Advanced Technology, Walsin Technology, Yageo, HolyStone and Chemi-Con (profile, financials, hit products, R&D, manufacturing bases, technical features, etc.); Eight manufacturers in the upstream of MLCC, including Sakai Chemical Industry, Ferro, Prosperities Dielectrics, Shandong Sinocera Functional Material, Nippon Chemical Industrial, SHOEI, Sumitomo Metal Industries, and ESL.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Definition and Classification of MLCC

1.1 Capacitor

1.1.1 Classification of Capacitors

1.1.2 Comparison between Capacitors

1.1.3 Trend for Market Share of Various Capacitors

1.2 MLCC

1.2.1 Classification of MLCC

1.2.2 MLCC Fabrication Process

1.2.3 MLCC Models

1.3 Development Trend



2 MLCC Market As a Whole

2.1 MLCC Market

2.1.1 Global MLCC Market Size

2.1.2 Chinese MLCC Market Size

2.2 MLCC Capacity & Competition

2.2.1 Top Ten MLCC Vendors

2.2.2 Competitive Landscape

2.2.3 Market Share

2.2.4 Production Expansion Plans of Key Vendors

2.2.5 Presence of Key Vendors in China

2.3 MLCC Price

2.3.1 Causes for MLCC Price Change

2.4 MLCC Industry Chain

2.4.1 Upstream Materials

2.4.2 Downstream Market Segments

2.4.3 MLCC for Consumer Electronics

2.4.4 MLCC for Industrial Use



3 Automotive MLCC Market

3.1 Key Passive Components Used in Vehicle

3.2 Vehicle Systems' Demand for MLCC

3.3 Automotive MLCC Market Size

3.4 Tendency of Automotive Demand for MLCC

3.5 Automotive MLCC Layout of MLCC Giants



4 MLCC Vendors

4.1 Murata

4.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

4.3 TDK

4.4 KYOCERA

4.5 Taiyo Yuden

4.6 KEMET

4.7 Walsin Technology

4.8 YAGEO

4.9 HolyStone

4.10 Fenghua Advanced Technology

4.11 Nippon Chemic-Con



5 Manufacturers of MLCC-related Materials

5.1 Sakai Chemical Industry

5.2 Ferro

5.3 Prosperities Dielectrics Co., Ltd.

5.4 Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co., Ltd.

5.5 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

5.6 SHOEI

5.7 Sumitomo Metal Industries

5.8 Noritake



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ksrff/global_and_china?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

