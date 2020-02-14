Global and China Low-speed Droid Markets, 2019-2030 - Global Volume Expected to Reach 2.15M Units in 2025 and 7.42M Units in 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Low-speed Droid Industry Report, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Given security, policies and legal risks, the commercialization of the autonomous driving technology will follow the route from low speed to high speed and from close to open.

The current autonomous driving technology cannot enable autonomous vehicles to carry passengers, but it allows autonomous vehicles to gradually replace traditional vehicles and attain commercialization firstly in segments such as freight and closed parks where the technical requirements are relatively low. Therefore, the global low-speed droid industry will enter the high-speed development stage in the near future and seize the traditional commercial vehicle market.

The global low-speed droid output will be estimated at 2.15 million units in 2025, with a CAGR of 58.7% compared with 2018; it will reach 7.42 million units in 2030, with a CAGR of 45.1% from 2018.



Currently, low-speed droids are mainly used in low-speed transportation in outdoor closed scenarios (such as autonomous cleaning vehicles + outdoor logistics vehicles) and indoor closed scenarios (mainly including catering, hotels, KTV / hospitals). At present, most manufacturers are only in the stage of testing or preliminary commercialization. This industry boasts huge potentials, so all players are trying to seize first-mover advantages in their respective application areas.



The report highlights the followings:

Overview of low-speed autonomous driving industry (including definition, classification, application scenarios, implementation, etc.);

Global and Chinese low-speed droid market size (including market size, market segments);

Main low-speed droid technologies and trends (including mainstream configuration, important parts, and main technology trends, etc.);

Brief introduction, product overview, development paths, applicable cases and latest development of 19 domestic and foreign low-speed droid companies such as Nuro, Einride, Starship, Auto X, Udelv, Idriveplus, UISEE, Forwardx Robotics, SUNING, JD X Business Division, etc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Low-speed Droid Industry

1.1 Definition of Low-speed Autonomous Vehicles

1.2 Classification and Three Major Difficulties of Low-speed Autonomous Vehicles

1.3 Paths for Implementation of Autonomous Driving

1.4 Definition and Classification of Droid

1.5 Main Application Scenarios of Droid



2. Low-speed Droid Market Size

2.1 Global Droid Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Global Droid Market Segments

2.3 Chinese Droid Market Size and Forecast

2.4 Chinese Low-speed Droid Market Segments



3. Main Low-speed Droid Technologies and Trends

3.1 Mainstream Configuration of Droid



3.2 Important Droid Parts

3.3 Environmental Perception Technology

3.4 Positioning Technology

3.5 Decision and Planning

3.6 Control and Execution Technology

3.7 Main Technology Trends



4. Global Droid Enterprises

4.1 Nuro.ai

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Development Course

4.1.3 Delivery Services by Autonomous Vehicles

4.2 Einride

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Autonomous Driving Configuration of T-pod

4.2.3 Basic Performance Indicators of T-log

4.2.4 Commercialization

4.3 Starship

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Development Course and Parcel Delivery Services

4.3.3 Food Delivery Services

4.4 Auto X

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Main Products

4.4.3 Droids

4.4.4 Strategic Cooperation with ZTO Express

4.5 Udelv

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Customizable Autonomous Vehicles

4.5.3 Main technology

4.5.4 Cooperation with Baidu and Walmart



5. Chinese Droid Enterprises

5.1 Idriveplus

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Development Course

5.1.3 Low-speed Autonomous Driving Solutions

5.1.4 WOBIDA (O)

5.1.5 Challenges to Autonomous Delivery & Logistics Vehicles in Development Parks

5.1.6 Application Cases and Promotion Plans

5.1.7 Establishment of Autonomous Driving Industry 5G Ecosystem with CM Intelligent Mobility

5.2 UISEE

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Products and Technologies

5.2.3 Autonomous Luggage Logistics Vehicles

5.3 Forwardx Robotics

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Development Course

5.3.3 Main Products

5.3.4 Layout of Autonomous Vehicles with People + Cargo

5.4 Neolix

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Mini Logistics Vehicles

5.4.3 Software Technology

5.4.4 Production and Promotion of Autonomous Logistics Vehicles

5.5 SUNING

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Main Products

5.5.3 Normal Operation of Autonomous Vehicles in Nanjing

5.5.4 Joining Apollo Alliance

5.5.5 "5G Wolong" Road Test

5.6 Meituan

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Business Development Course and Planning

5.6.3 Joining BDD

5.6.4 Release of Autonomous Delivery Open Platform

5.6.5 Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Have Passed Relevant Tests

5.7 JD X Business Division

5.7.1 JD Terminal Delivery Robots

5.7.2 Development Course of Autonomous Vehicles

5.7.3 Autonomous Vehicle Layout

5.7.4 JD Autonomous Vehicles Settled in Changsha

5.7.5 JD Launched the World's First Robot Intelligent Distribution Station

5.7.6 JD Helped Rokuten Complete Japan's First Commercial Autonomous Distribution Trial

5.8 Cainiao

5.8.1 Profile

5.8.2 Product Line

5.8.3 Main Functions

5.8.4 Latest Progress

5.9 Navibook

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Strategic Planning

5.10 Aisimba

5.10.1 Profile

5.10.2 Main Products and Technologies

5.10.3 Autonomous Logistics & Distribution Vehicles

5.11 DeepBlue Technology

5.11.1 Autonomous Driving Roadmap

5.11.2 Main Products

5.11.3 Smart Manufacturing Open Platform and Smart Manufacturing Plant Started

5.12 i-Tage Technology

5.12.1 Profile

5.12.2 Development Course

5.12.3 Application Scenarios of i-Tage Autonomous Robots

5.12.4 Application of Mining Vehicles

5.13.5 Application Cases of Autonomous Mining Trucks

5.13 Central Cloud Intelligent Vehicle

5.13.1 Profile

5.13.2 Main Products

5.14 ZhenRobotics

5.14.1 Profile

5.14.2 Development Course

5.14.3 core team

5.14.4 R & D and Production Layout

5.14.5 Core Technologies and Main Products

5.14.6 Product Technology Roadmap and Development Plans

