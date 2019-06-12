Global and China Semiconductor Equipment Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor industry with high technical threshold is advancing speedily. Every generation of products requires unique processes and equipment. With progresses in semiconductor manufacturing processes as well as the expedited iterations of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, the global sales of new semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2018 will grow by 9.7% to $61.6 billion, a figure projected to hit $98.2 billion by 2025, a CAGR of 6.9% between 2018 and 2025.



The semiconductor process involves monocrystalline silicon wafer fabrication, IC design, IC manufacturing, IC packaging and testing. The production of monocrystalline silicon wafers needs monocrystalline furnace; and six types of equipment are indispensable to IC manufacturing, including lithography machine, etching machine, thin film equipment, diffusion/ion implantation equipment, wet process equipment, and process detector. Among semiconductor equipment, wafer foundry equipment account for about 80% of procurement, testing equipment 8%, packaging equipment 7%, and silicon wafer plant equipment and others 5%.



Characterizing a rather high concentration, semiconductor equipment manufacturing is a typical capital- and technology-intensive sector with high technical barriers and in want of huge capital and manpower. In 2018, the world's top ten semiconductor equipment vendors commanded a combined 71.4% market share, and the top five giants enjoyed 61.4% market shares together. Of the top ten, ASML comes from the Netherlands and the rest are based in the United States and Japan.



The localization rate of semiconductor equipment in Mainland China is merely 11.5%, and the China-made semiconductor equipment make up roughly 2% of the global market. In 2018, the global sales of semiconductor equipment achieved $61.6 billion including $10.1 billion or 16.4% from Chinese Mainland which is the third largest market after Taiwan and South Korea. Yet, there is still a huge technical gap between the semiconductor equipment made in China and foreign peers. In a word, Chinese equipment with low brand awareness is less competitive and take small market shares.



