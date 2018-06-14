Global Animal Transportation Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Animal Transportation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Animal Transportation Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% during the period 2018-2022.
Global animal transportation market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global animal transportation market involves the transportation of animals for various purposes such as slaughtering, pet keeping, breeding, and research. Based on the type of animal, the global animal transportation market is segmented into pets, livestock, and others.
One trend affecting this market is the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry. This technology is a digital platform that offers distributed transaction ledger, which helps various stakeholders in maintaining identical copies on multiple computer-controlled system.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased demand for animals from slaughterhouses and dairy industry. Increase in the global consumption of meat, beef, poultry, and dairy products over the last few years is driving the demand for livestock in slaughterhouses and the dairy industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the issues faced by vendors due to long-distance transportation. When animals are required to be transported over long distances, many safety and hygiene issues arise that may lead to their deaths.
Market Trends
- Introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry
- Growing demand for event logistics services
- Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions
Key vendors
- Amerijet International
- DSV
- FedEx
- IAG Cargo Logistics
- United Parcel Service
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
