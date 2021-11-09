Global ANPR System Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ANPR System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global ANPR system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global ANPR system market to grow with a CAGR of 10.13% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.

The study on ANPR system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on ANPR system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global ANPR system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global ANPR system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing penetration of automatic number plate recognition systems in traffic management

2) Restraints

The lacking consistency in the designs of the number plates

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the ANPR system market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the ANPR system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global ANPR system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global ANPR System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the ANPR System Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of ANPR System Market



4. ANPR System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global ANPR System Market by Type

5.1. Fixed ANPR Systems

5.2. Mobile ANPR Systems

5.3. Portable ANPR Systems



6. Global ANPR System Market by Component

6.1. Hardware

6.2. Software

6.3. Service



7. Global ANPR System Market by Application

7.1. Traffic Management

7.2. Law Enforcement

7.3. Electronic Toll Collection

7.4. Parking Management

7.5. Access Control



8. Global ANPR System Market by Region 2020-2026



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global ANPR System Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Siemens

9.2.2. ARH, Inc.

9.2.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.4. Axis Communications AB

9.2.5. Kapsch Group

9.2.6. Genetec Inc.

9.2.7. NDI Recognition Systems Ltd.

9.2.8. Vaxtor Technologies

9.2.9. Tattile Srl

9.2.10. Selex ES Inc.

