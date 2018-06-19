Global Anti-Aging Therapies and Services Market Forecast to 2022

The rapidly aging global population is placing immense pressure on healthcare systems across countries and regions. The improvement in life expectancy levels has created a large cohort of aged patients who suffer from one or more chronic diseases. Traditionally, the approach towards the management of this issue has been on repair', i.e., treatment of the various age-related ailments such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and age-related macular degeneration.

However, the industry is shifting focus and is widening its scope to a prevent-manage-repair' continuum, which is creating novel market opportunities for integrative approaches such innovative dietary supplements, aesthetics procedures, and alternative therapies (such as BHRT). Such approaches, along with advanced clinical therapeutics, such as regenerative medicine and pharmacological targeting of aging (focused on telomeres, rapalogs, senescent cell targeting, and mitochondria-based therapies) are key opportunities in this space.

Digital enablers are likely to gain prominence in the market, driving collaboration between drug and technology firms to cater to the drug-as-a-service' trend. Digital therapies that amalgamate mobile technology with AI and Big Data analytics for clinical effect will help lower costs and reduce drug side effects. Additionally, digital pills that can track medication consumption will improve drug adherence, a key challenge in the treatment of the elderly population. For example, the ABILIFY MYCITE from Proteusa digital pill with an ingestible sensor, approved by the FDA for the delivery of Otsuka's oral aripiprazole tabletsmay boost adherence levels if used in the treatment of age-related disorders.

While offering multiple growth opportunities, the market is not without strategic challenges. Aging is an inherently complicated process with multiple complex pathways and mechanisms. Hence, clinical trials to identify novel age management therapies take a long time to show relevant results. The Targeting Aging with Metformin (TAME) clinical trial is a good example. Additionally, aging is still not recognized as a disease by regulatory bodies, making it difficult for companies to position their product launches. Many of the earlier Anti-Aging products launched in the market offered limited results, creating a consumer trust deficit for novel products.

From a regional perspective, the United States and Europe are key markets for age-related products and solutions, with a large patient base, high income levels, and wide exposure to aging management methodologies. However, regions such as APAC, with a growing elderly population and improvement in educational and income levels are expected to emerge as attractive markets.



Key Issues Addressed

How attractive is the Anti-Aging market? What is the future market potential?

What are the factors driving the demand for age management solutions?

Who will be the key users in the future?

What will be the focal areas of technology application?

What are the business models that will affect the market?

What are the factors impacting solution providers?

What are the market dynamics around the key trends, as well as market drivers and restraints?

Which are the game-changing companies at work?

What are the strategic levers to stay on the growth trajectory?

What are the key growth opportunities and investment recommendations in this space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements-Dietary Supplements Segment

Market Engineering Measurements-Conventional Therapies Segment

Market Engineering Measurements-Aesthetic Procedures, Devices, and Products Segment

Big Market Themes

3 Big Predictions



2. Market Overview

Rapidly Aging Global Population

Growing Incidence of Age-related Diseases Creating Significant Cost Pressure

Healthcare Models Not Sustainable in the Long Term

Market Segmentation

Anti-Aging Trends from 2017 to 2022

Regional Insights



3. Competitive Playbook

Market Opportunities

Disruptive Market Participants

Merger, Acquisition, and Partnership Assessment



4. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints



5. Forecasts and Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion



6. Segment Analysis-Dietary Supplements

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast-Distribution Channels

Key Companies to Watch



7. Segment Analysis-Conventional Therapies

Key Findings for Conventional Therapies

Key Findings for Age-related Ocular Diseases

Key Findings for Neuro-degenerative Diseases

Key Findings for Osteoporosis

Key Findings for Osteoarthritis

Key Findings for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Key Companies to Watch



8. Segment Analysis-Aesthetic Procedures, Devices, and Products

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Key Companies to Watch



9. Future of the Market

Anti-Aging Products-Evolution of Regulatory Policy Needed

Key Future Trends-A Multi-pronged Approach to Manage Aging



10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Anti-Aging Therapies and Services Ecosystem

Anti-Aging-5 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Impact Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1-Regenerative Medicine: Stem Cell and Gene Therapy

Age-related Applications of Cell Therapy-Companies Analysis

Age-related Applications of Gene Therapy, Small Molecules/Biologics, and Tissue Engineering Applications-Company Analysis

Growth Opportunity 2-Pharmacological Targeting of the Drivers of Aging

Novel Clinical Therapies for Aging Prevention and Management

Prominent Alternative Therapies

Growth Opportunity 3-Digital Patient Engagement

Digital Therapeutics to Manage Age-related Conditions

Better Drug Adherence Using Digitally Enabled Pills

Growth Opportunity 4-Clinically Validated Supplements

Anti-Aging-focused Dietary Supplement Vendors

Novel Technology-Fasting-mimicking Diets

Prominent Anti-Aging Dietary Supplements

Growth Opportunity 5-Comfort and Efficacy of Aesthetic Solutions

Novel Technology-Micronization Nanotechnology for Topical Hyaluronic Acid Application and Stem Cells for Skin Rejuvenation

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



11. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

A4M



12. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Conventional Treatment-Competitive Landscape and Pipeline Analysis

Dietary Supplements-Competitive Landscape

Aesthetic Procedures, Devices, and Products-Competitive Landscape

Additional Sources of Information

Market Engineering Methodology

