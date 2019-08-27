Global Anti-fog Lidding Films Report 2019: Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-fog Lidding Films Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-fog Lidding Films Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased demand for packaged food, rising need for consumer-centric approach of packaging and booming food processing and packaging industries.

Depending on Material, the market is segregated into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (PA), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and Other materials. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is further divided into crystalline polyethylene terephthalate (CPET) and amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET).

Based on Sealing Type, the market is categorized into peelable films and resealable films. Peelable Films is further segmented into weld/lock seal films, easy peel films and medium peel films.

By Application type, the market is classified into cups & bowls, trays, and jars. Depending on Application, the market is segmented into supermarkets, household, restaurants and other applications.

Amongst End User, the market is classified into dairy products, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry, & seafood, frozen foods, ready to eat and fresh produce.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased Demand for Packaged food

3.1.2 Rising need for Consumer-Centric Approach of Packaging

3.1.3 Booming Food Processing and Packaging Industries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Anti-fog Lidding Films Market by Material

4.1 Polyethylene (PE)

4.2 Polypropylene (PP)

4.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.3.1 Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate (CPET)

4.3.2 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET)

4.4 Polyamide (PA)

4.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.6 Other Materials

4.6.1 Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)



5 Anti-fog Lidding Films Market by Sealing Type

5.1 Peelable Films

5.1.1 Weld/Lock Seal Films

5.1.2 Easy Peel Films

5.1.3 Medium Peel Films

5.2 Resealable Films



6 Anti-fog Lidding Films Market by Type

6.1 Cups & Bowls

6.2 Trays

6.3 Jars



7 Anti-fog Lidding Films Market by Application

7.1 Supermarkets

7.2 Household

7.3 Restaurants

7.4 Other Applications



8 Anti-fog Lidding Films Market by End User

8.1 Dairy Products

8.2 Bakery & Confectionary

8.3 Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

8.4 Frozen Foods

8.5 Ready to Eat

8.6 Fresh Produce



9 Anti-fog Lidding Films Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 LINPAC Packaging Limited

11.2 Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

11.3 Effegidi International S.p.A.

11.4 Flexopack SA. Winpak Ltd.

11.5 Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

11.6 RPC bpi group

11.7 Bemis Company Inc.

11.8 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

11.9 Transcendia Inc.

11.10 Hypac Packaging Pte Ltd.

11.11 Uflex Ltd.

11.12 Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd

11.13 Sealed Air Corp., Berry Global Inc.

11.14 Coveris Holdings SA

11.15 Rockwell Solutions Limited

11.16 Cosmo Films Ltd.

11.17 ProAmpac LLC

11.18 Mondi Group Plc

11.19 American Packaging Corporation



