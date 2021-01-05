Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market is Forecast to Reach US$1035.39 Million in 2024, Witnessing Growth at a CAGR of 3.09%, Over the Period 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market (by Drug Type, Anti-Malarial Activity, End-Users & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about diseases, growing population and expanding urbanization are expected to drive the global anti-malarial drugs market. The growth of the market would be challenged by an upsurge in drugs counterfeiting incidents, side effects of anti-malarial drugs and anti-malarial drug resistance. A few notable trends may include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, strong government initiatives, huge demand due to coronavirus and surge in research for new anti-malarial drugs.

The global anti-malarial drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type, antimalarial activity and end-users. Based on the drug type, the global anti-malarial drugs market can broadly be divided into Artemisinin, Antifolate and Aryl aminoalcohol compounds. In terms of anti-malarial activity, the global anti-malarial drugs market can broadly be categorized into Gametocytocides, Blood schizonticides, Sporontocides, and Tissue schizonticides. Whereas, on the basis of end-user, the global anti-malarial drugs market can be segmented into Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and Online & Other pharmacies.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America owing to the growing demand for antimalarial drugs due to rising prevalence of coronavirus cases, highly competitive and developed pharmaceutical sector, increasing awareness initiatives undertaken by governments, constant monitoring and easy availability of therapeutics were the factors responsible for market growth. Europe represents the second largest anti-malarial drugs market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global anti-malarial drugs market segmented on the basis of drug type, antimalarial activity and end-user.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America and the Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , , and the & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Elekta AB, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKlein PLC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.) are also presented in detail.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Forms of Anti-Malarial Drugs

1.3 Classes of Anti-Malarial Drugs

1.4 Anti-Malarial Drug Development

1.5 Approaches of Anti-Malarial Drug

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Impact on the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Demand Surge for Anti-Malarial Drugs (Hydroxychloroquine)

2.5 Regional Impact

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Spending

5.1.2 Increasing Awareness about Diseases

5.1.3 Growing Population

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Strong Government Initiatives

5.2.3 Huge Demand due to Coronavirus

5.2.4 Surge in Research for New Anti-Malarial Drugs

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Upsurge in Drugs Counterfeiting Incidents

5.3.2 Side Effects of Anti-Malarial Drugs

5.3.3 Anti-Malarial Drug Resistance

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

Bayer AG

Elekta AB

GlaxoSmithKlein PLC

Novartis International AG

Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7q91n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

