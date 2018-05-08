Global Antibody Partnering Report 2010-2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials by the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies

DUBLIN, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
Report scope
Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 includes:
- Trends in Antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Antibody deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Antibody deals
- Access to over 1,200 Antibody online deal records
- The leading Antibody deals by value since 2010
- Most active Antibody dealmakers since 2010
- The leading Antibody partnering resources
In Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Antibodies
- Antibody-drug conjugates
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Murine mAb
- Chimeric mAb
- Humanized mAb
- Human aAb
- Polyclonal Antibodies
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Antibody partnering over the years
2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers
2.4. Antibody partnering by deal type
2.5. Antibody partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for antibody partnering
2.6.1 Antibody partnering headline values
2.6.2 Antibody deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Antibody deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Antibody royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top antibody deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers
4.3. Most active antibody partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Antibody deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Antibody deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Antibody deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Loan
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Appendix 4 - Antibody deals by therapy area
Cardiovascular
Central Nervous System
Dental
Dermatology
Gastrointestinal
Hematology
Hospital care
Immunology
Infectives
Metabolic
Musculoskeletal
Obstetrics
Oncology
Ophthalmics
Orphan disease
Pediatrics
Psychiatry
Respiratory
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
