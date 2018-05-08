Global Antibody Partnering Report 2010-2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials by the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies

The Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



Report scope



Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 includes:



Trends in Antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Antibody deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Antibody deals

Access to over 1,200 Antibody online deal records

The leading Antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active Antibody dealmakers since 2010

The leading Antibody partnering resources

In Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018, the available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:



Antibodies

Antibody-drug conjugates

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

Polyclonal Antibodies

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Antibody partnering over the years

2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers

2.4. Antibody partnering by deal type

2.5. Antibody partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for antibody partnering

2.6.1 Antibody partnering headline values

2.6.2 Antibody deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Antibody deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active antibody partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Antibody deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Antibody deals by stage of development



Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation



Appendix 3 - Antibody deals by deal type



Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Loan

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination



Appendix 4 - Antibody deals by therapy area



Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal

Hematology

Hospital care

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Musculoskeletal

Obstetrics

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Respiratory



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



