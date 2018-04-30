Global Antibody Production Market 2016-2018 & 2023

The global antibody production market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 % during the forecasted period

The key trend which is positively influencing the growth of antibody production market is increasing funding from government and private organizations for research activities. Increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceuticals by biotechnology companies and improved approval rate of therapeutic antibodies by regulatory authorities majorly contributes to the growth of the global connected mining market during the forecast period.

However, cost constraint related to the adoption of membrane filter is the factor that restrains the growth of the global connected mining market during the forecast period. Further, the key opportunities for the global antibody production market are increasing risk of infectious diseases and rising demand for protein therapeutics, these are the factors which will help to grow the global antibody production market.

The global angiography devices market is led by North America as it attained major market share in 2016. In North America region, U.S and Canada are the largest market shareholders. In the U.S., rising incidences of cancer, increased government funding for medical research and technological advancements will drive the antibody production market. Moreover, in Canada, regulatory approvals, authorizations for use of monoclonal antibodies, and the need for quality cancer treatment are likely to boost the antibody production market. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region.

The growth in the global antibody production market is also influenced by the presence of major market players such as GE Healthcare (United States), ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc (United States), Pall Corporation (United States), Fiber-Cell Systems Inc (United States), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany) and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Antibody Production Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Adoption Of Targeted Immunotherapy

3.1.2. Increasing R&D Expenditure In Pharmaceuticals By Biotechnological Companies

3.1.3. Rising Number Of Fast Track And Orphan Drug Destinations

3.1.4. Improved Approval Rate Of Therapeutic Antibodies By Regulatory Authorities

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Cost Constraints Related To The Adoption Of Membrane Filters

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Rising Demand For Protein Therapeutics

3.3.2. Increasing Risk Of Infectious Diseases

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. High Cost Of Primary Antibodies



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Antibody Production Market By Process

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Upstream Processing Market

4.1.5.2. Global Downstream Processing market

4.1.5.3. Global Filtration Market

4.2. Global Antibody Production Market By End-User

4.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies Market

4.2.5.2. Global Diagnostics Laboratories Market

4.2.5.3. Global Research Institutes Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

5.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

5.1.3. List Of Product Launches

5.1.4. List Of Partnerships



6. Geographic Analysis

6.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.3. Opportunity Matrix

6.4. Global Antibody Production Market By Region 2014-2023 ($ Million)



7. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories (U.S)

Abcam Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Cellab Gmbh (Germany)

Eppendorf Ag (Germany)

Fibercell Systems Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Gene Tex (U.S)

(U.S) Genscript (U.S)

Integra Biosciences Ag ( Switzerland )

) Merck Millipore (Germany)

Pall Corporation (US)

Roche Diagnostics Corporation ( United States )

) Sartorius Ag (Germany)

Sigma Aldrich Corporation (Germany)

Thermofisher Scientific Inc. (US)

