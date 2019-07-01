Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2019-2024 - Focus on Indoor Air Quality, Mold Remediation, Medical/Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Textiles, Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial coatings market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2018

Antimicrobial coatings assist in maintaining the quality of a surface by obstructing the growth of microorganisms like fungi, parasites and bacteria. The usage of these coatings provides improved cleanliness and hygiene as they eliminate the requirement of frequent cleaning. As a result, they are more cost-effective and offer lasting protection against pathogens. Antimicrobial coatings are generally applied on walls, vents, counters and door handles.

Moreover, as these coatings help in sterilizing medical tools, surgical masks, gloves and clothing, they find vast applications in clinics, hospitals and healthcare centers. Besides this, they are also employed in industries such as textile, automotive, healthcare, construction, and food and beverage.

The application of antimicrobial coatings not only improves the durability and appearance of a surface but also aids in shielding the surface from the attack of microbes. As a result, these coatings are widely used to eliminate the germination of pathogens which can cause infectious diseases such as Ebola, influenza, mumps, measles, chickenpox and rubella.

Apart from this, awareness about the sick building syndrome, wherein the occupants of a building experience acute health issues due to the deteriorating air quality, is increasing worldwide. This has led to a rise in the demand for antimicrobial coatings for use in building interiors. In addition to this, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop innovative products, sustain their market position and expand their overall consumer base.

According to the publisher, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 5.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2024.

