Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to 2027 - Initiatives to Detect and Manage Antimicrobial-Resistant Species

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing prevalence of bacterial infection, initiatives to detect and manage antimicrobial-resistant species and technological advancements in antimicrobial susceptibility testing.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Bacterial Infection

3.1.2 Initiatives to Detect and manage Antimicrobial-Resistant Species

3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Type

4.1 Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

4.2 Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing

4.3 Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing

4.4 Other Susceptibility Testing

4.4.1 Fastidious Organism Testing

4.4.2 Viruses



5 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product

5.1 Automated Laboratory Instruments

5.2 Consumables

5.3 Culture and Growth Media

5.4 Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

5.4.1 Mic Strips

5.4.2 Susceptibility Plates

5.4.3 Susceptibility Testing Disks



6 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Method

6.1 Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

6.2 Epsilometer test (Etest)

6.3 Disk Diffusion

6.4 Dilution

6.5 Genotypic Methods



7 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Application

7.1 Drug Discovery and Development

7.2 Epidemiology

7.3 Clinical Diagnostics

7.4 Other Applications

7.4.1 Veterinary Diagnostics

7.4.2 Environmental Monitoring

7.4.3 Bioterrorism Surveillance



8 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By End User

8.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2 Research and Academic Institutes

8.3 Contract Research Organizations

8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals



9 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.2 Biomrieux

11.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.4 Bio-Rad

11.5 Liofilchem

11.6 Merck Group

11.7 Zhuhai Dl Biotech

11.8 Danaher

11.9 Hi-Media

11.10 Accelerate Diagnostics

11.11 Creative Diagnostics

11.12 Synbiosis

11.13 Conda

11.14 Biotron Healthcare

11.15 Genefludics Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/krprm8/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

