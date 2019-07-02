Global Antimony Trioxide Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2024 - Electrical & Electronics Will Remain the Largest Segment Due to the Increasing Demand for Halogenated Flame Retardants in Applications

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimony Trioxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimony trioxide market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the antimony trioxide market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical & electronics, building & construction, and packaging industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing safety and security measures for smoke and flammability in construction and electrical & electronics industries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the antimony trioxide industry, includes the increasing application of ultrafine antimony trioxide.

The report forecasts that synergist will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for halogenated flame retardant in building & construction and electronics market. The report predicts that the catalyst segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for PET in the packaging industry.



Within the antimony trioxide market, the electrical and electronics will remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for halogenated flame retardants in various applications.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of antimony trioxide in flame retardant and catalyst application over its alternatives such as zinc hydroxystannate, zinc stannates, and zinc borates.

Some of the antimony trioxide companies profiled in this report include Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Campine, Nihon Seiko, and Jiefu Corporation and others.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global antimony trioxide market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Global antimony trioxide market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global antimony trioxide market size by application, function, and end use type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global antimony trioxide market size by application, function, and end use type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global antimony trioxide market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Global antimony trioxide market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of antimony trioxide in the global antimony trioxide market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of antimony trioxide in the global antimony trioxide market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of antimony trioxide in the global antimony trioxide market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of antimony trioxide in the global antimony trioxide market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Antimony Trioxide Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Antimony Trioxide Market by Function

3.3.1: Synergist

3.3.2: Catalyst

3.3.3: Fining Agent

3.3.4: Other Functions of Antimony Trioxide

3.4: Global Antimony Trioxide Market by Application

3.4.1: Plastics

3.4.2: Textiles

3.4.3: Rubber

3.4.4: Glass

3.4.5: Other Applications of Antimony Trioxide

3.5: Global Antimony Trioxide Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Building and Construction

3.4.2: Electrical and Electronics

3.4.3: Packaging

3.4.4: Other End Use Industries (Automotive, Textiles, Transportation, and others)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Antimony Trioxide Market by Region

4.2: North American Antimony Trioxide Market

4.2.1: Market by Function: Catalyst, Synergist, Fining Agent, and Others

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Application: Plastics, Textiles, Rubber, Glass, and Others

4.3: European Antimony Trioxide Market

4.4: APAC Antimony Trioxide Market

4.5: ROW Antimony Trioxide Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimony Trioxide Market by Function

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimony Trioxide Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimony Trioxide Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimony Trioxide Market by Region



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry Co. Ltd.

7.2: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

7.3: Campine

7.4: Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd.

7.5: Jiefu Corporation

7.6: Penox

7.7: Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd.

7.8: Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co. Ltd.

7.9: Gredmann Group

7.10: Chemico Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.



