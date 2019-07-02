Global Antistatic Agents Market Report 2019: Market Trends, Revenue Estimations, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies (2015-2027)

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Antistatic Agents Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antistatic Agents Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include new product innovations and developments, increasing use of recycled plastics, and antistatic agents in bio-polymers.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 New Product Innovations and Developments

3.1.2 Increasing Use of Recycled Plastics

3.1.3 Antistatic Agents in Bio-Polymers

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Antistatic Agents Market, By Product

4.1 Diethanolamides

4.2 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

4.3 Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

4.4 Alkylsulfonates

4.5 Glycerol Monostearate

4.6 Other Products



5 Antistatic Agents Market, By Polymer

5.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.2 Polyolefin

5.2.1 Polyethylene (PE)

5.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

5.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3.1 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.3.2 Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

5.3.3 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.4 Other Polymers



6 Antistatic Agents Market, By Form

6.1 Microbead

6.2 Pastille

6.3 Liquid

6.4 Pellet



7 Antistatic Agents Market, By Category

7.1 External Antistatic Agents

7.1.1 Topical Antistat

7.2 Internal Antistatic Agents

7.2.1 Cationic Type

7.2.2 Non-ionic Type

7.2.3 Anionic Type



8 Antistatic Agents Market, By Application

8.1 Caps and Closure

8.2 Bio-Polymers

8.3 Injection Molding

8.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products

8.4.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles

8.4.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Glass

8.5 Polystyrene

8.5.1 High Impact Polystyrene

8.5.2 General Purpose Polystyrene

8.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Vinyl Plastisols

8.6.1 Food Wrapping Film

8.6.2 Oilfield Protective Clothing

8.6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Agriculture Films

8.6.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Films

8.7 Wood Plastic Composites

8.7.1 Thermoplastic

8.7.2 Wood

8.7.3 Fencing

8.7.4 Garden Furniture



9 Antistatic Agents Market, By End User

9.1 Digital Signage

9.2 Packaging

9.3 Electronics

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Textile

9.6 Other End Users

9.6.1 Gaming

9.6.2 Military Jet Fuel



10 Antistatic Agents Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

12.3 Kenrich Petrochemicals

12.4 3M

12.5 BASF

12.6 AkzoNobel

12.7 DuPont

12.8 Croda International

12.9 Clariant

12.10 Arkema

12.11 Evonik Industries

12.12 Solvay

12.13 Ampacet

12.14 Arkema Group

12.15 Croda International



