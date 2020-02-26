Global Antiviral Drugs Industry Insights, 2016-2019 & 2020-2027 - HIV Applications to Witness the Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class, By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Influenza), By Type (Branded, Generic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antiviral drugs market size is expected to reach USD 46.9 billion by 2027. It is estimated to register a CAGR of -2.3% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population is considered to be the major factor anticipated to drive the demand for efficient treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.



According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the people diagnosed with HIV in U.S. are aged 50 and older. Furthermore, according to the data published in World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision, one in six people globally is estimated to be over age of 65 years by 2050. In addition, one in four persons living in Northern America and Europe would be aged 65 years and above by 2050. The number of persons aged 80 years and above is estimated to triple, from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050. The increasing aging population worldwide would have a direct impact on the healthcare systems, who would have to meet the needs of the aging population. This, in turn, would drive the demand for antiviral drugs, which can be used to treat a range of viral infections.



Presence of pipeline antiviral products for HIV therapeutics is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, ViiV Healthcare is developing Cabotegravir/rilpivirine (long-acting injectable), which is currently under Phase III and are types of NNRTI/ INSTI drug class. In addition,GS-6207 (capsid inhibitor) and vesatolimod (TLR-7 agonist) are being developed by Gilead Sciences and are currently under Phase I trial for the treatment of HIV. Moreover, advancements in epidemiology and growing awareness of viral diseases are expected to result in a high demand for efficient treatment solutions.



According to the CDC, the prevalence of oral herpes (HSV-1) and genital herpes (HSV-2) was 47.8% and 11.9% respectively, from 2015 to 2016. The Herpes Resource Center (HRC) provides public awareness, education, and patient support. Moreover, the Hepatitis B Foundation provides information such as diagnosis, preventive measures, and treatment. Increasing preventive measures with the availability of various vaccines is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Reverse transcriptase inhibitors held the largest share in 2019 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as these inhibitors slow down or prevent viral replication

DNA polymerase inhibitors was the second-largest segment in 2019 owing to its effectiveness in combating drug resistance

Generic products are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to increased adoption of generic drugs in developing countries

Hepatitis dominated the application segment in 2019 owing to the availability of various antiviral products for its treatment

HIV is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to its increasing prevalence and incidence rate

North America dominated the global antiviral drugs market in 2019 owing to the presence of key players in the region and the availability of a well-established healthcare infrastructure

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Antiviral Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Pipeline Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Viral Infections such as Hepatitis and HIV

3.4.1.2. Presence of Pipeline Products for HIV Treatment

3.4.1.3. Increasing Geriatric Population

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1. Presence of Generics

3.4.2.2. Rising Awareness and Preventive Treatments

3.5. Antiviral Drugs: Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.5.2.3. Social Landscape

3.5.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.5.2.5. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Antiviral Drugs Market: Segment Analysis, By Drug Class, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Drug class market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Antiviral Drugs Market, By Drugs Class, 2016 to 2027

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

4.5.1. DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

4.5.2. Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

4.5.3. Protease Inhibitors

4.5.4. Neuraminidase Inhibitors

4.5.5. Others



Chapter 5. Antiviral Drugs Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Type market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Antiviral Drugs Market, By Type, 2016 to 2027

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

5.5.1. Branded

5.5.2. Generics



Chapter 6. Antiviral Drugs Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Application market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Antiviral Drugs Market, By Application, 2016 to 2027

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027 for the following:

6.5.1. HIV

6.5.2. Hepatitis

6.5.3. Herpes

6.5.4. Influenza

6.5.5. Others



Chapter 7. Antiviral Drugs Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Regional market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3. Regional Market Dashboard

7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2019

7.5. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic & Technological)

7.6. Market Size, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2027

7.7. North America

7.8. Europe

7.9 Asia Pacific

7.10 Latin America

7.11 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8. Antiviral Drugs Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Public Companies

8.3.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

8.3.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

8.3.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.4. Private Companies

8.4.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

8.4.2. Regional network map

8.4.3. Company market position analysis

8.5. Key companies profiled

8.5.1. Gilead Sciences

8.5.1.1. Company Overview

8.5.1.2. Financial Performance

8.5.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.5.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.5.3. GlaxoSmithKline plc

8.5.4. AbbVie

8.5.5. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.5.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

8.5.7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

8.5.8. Cipla Inc.

8.5.9. Aurobindo Pharma

8.5.10. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r41acq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



