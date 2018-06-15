Global Application Performance Management Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.4%

The Global Application Performance Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Application Performance Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of APM software solutions consisting of perpetual licensing, fixed, and subscription.



Application performance management refers to the monitoring and resolution of performance issues, glitches, irregularities, anomalies, with the business applications. APM solutions aid in understanding customer behaviour and rapidly realign business applications with evolving customer expectations and needs.



The adoption of customer centricity will be a key trend driving the market growth. Organizations in fragmented and competitive landscapes must focus on customer centricity to ensure the profitability of organizations.



According to the report, the maximization of ROI by improving customer experience will drive the market growth. APM solutions improve customer experience due to their superior application monitoring and analytical capabilities, as these enable the organizations to view and assess applications from the customer point of view.



Further, the report states that the issues associated with business application and data integration will impact the market growth. APM solutions create integration issues due to application isolation, this challenges the efficient deployment of APM solutions. These applications generate huge volume of data that are diverse and differentiated.



Market Trends



Adoption of customer centricity

Data boom

Advent of advanced technologies

Key vendors

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Cisco

Dynatrace

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cffkr7/global?w=5



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-application-performance-management-market-2018-2022-challenges-drivers--trends---market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-16-4-300667081.html

