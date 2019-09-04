Global Application Release Automation Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Release Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Release Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include creating a favorable environment for application development, advancements in artificial intelligence and its use in application development, and improving the artificial intelligence in applications.



Based on Component, the market is categorized into services, and tool. Furthermore, Services is sub-segmented into training, consulting, integration, maintenance, managed services, and support.

Depending on Organization Size, the market is segregated into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on Deployment Type, the market is divided into cloud, and on-premises.

By End User, the market is classified into information technology enabled services (ITES), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, telecommunications, and other end users. Further, Other End Users is segmented into government sector, travel, and hospitality.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Creating a Favorable Environment for Application Development

3.1.2 Advancements in AI and Its Use in Application Development

3.1.3 Improving the Artificial Intelligence in Applications

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Application Release Automation Market, By Component

4.1 Services

4.1.1 Training

4.1.2 Consulting

4.1.3 Integration

4.1.4 Maintenance

4.1.5 Managed Services

4.1.6 Support



4.2 Tool



5 Application Release Automation Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Large Enterprises

5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



6 Application Release Automation Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Cloud

6.2 On-Premises



7 Application Release Automation Market, By End User

7.1 Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)



7.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

7.3 Consumer Goods

7.4 Entertainment

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Manufacturing

7.7 Media

7.8 Retail



7.9 Telecommunications

7.10 Other End Users

7.10.1 Government Sector

7.10.2 Travel

7.10.3 Hospitality



8 Application Release Automation Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 BMC Software

10.2 CA Technologies

10.3 Chef Software

10.4 Clarive

10.5 CloudBees

10.6 Electric Cloud

10.7 Flexagon LLC

10.8 Fujitsu

10.9 IBM

10.10 Micro Focus

10.11 Microsoft

10.12 Puppet

10.13 Red Hat

10.14 VMware

10.15 XebiaLabs



