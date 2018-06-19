Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: Focus on Nutrient Film Techniques, Deep-Water Culture Systems, Media Filled Grow Beds, Ebb & Flow Systems

The Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of vertical farming in urban areas and rising population and urbanization.



Scope of the Report



Based on System, the market is categorized into Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT), Deep-Water Culture Systems, Media Filled Grow Beds, Ebb & Flow Systems and Other Systems.

Depending on Equipment, the market is segmented into LED Grow Lights, Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), Irrigation Systems, Aeration Systems and Other Equipments.

On the basis of Produce the market is segmented into Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits, Fish and Other Produce.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, By System



5 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, By Equipment



6 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, By Produce



7 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



LivinGreen

AM Hydro

My Aquaponics

Argus Controls System Ltd

Hydrofarm

Better Grow Hydro

General Hydroponics

Colorado Aquaponics

Pegasus Agriculture

Nelson & Pade Inc

UrbanFarmers AG

ECF Farmsystems

Perth Aquaponics

Hydrodynamics International

GreenTech Agro LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4qmsh/global_aquaponics?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aquaponics--hydroponics-systems--equipment-market-analysis--trends-2017-2027-focus-on-nutrient-film-techniques-deep-water-culture-systems-media-filled-grow-beds-ebb--flow-systems-300668700.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

