Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: Focus on Nutrient Film Techniques, Deep-Water Culture Systems, Media Filled Grow Beds, Ebb & Flow Systems

The "Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of vertical farming in urban areas and rising population and urbanization.
Scope of the Report
- Based on System, the market is categorized into Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT), Deep-Water Culture Systems, Media Filled Grow Beds, Ebb & Flow Systems and Other Systems.
- Depending on Equipment, the market is segmented into LED Grow Lights, Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), Irrigation Systems, Aeration Systems and Other Equipments.
- On the basis of Produce the market is segmented into Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits, Fish and Other Produce.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, By System
5 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, By Equipment
6 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, By Produce
7 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- LivinGreen
- AM Hydro
- My Aquaponics
- Argus Controls System Ltd
- Hydrofarm
- Better Grow Hydro
- General Hydroponics
- Colorado Aquaponics
- Pegasus Agriculture
- Nelson & Pade Inc
- UrbanFarmers AG
- ECF Farmsystems
- Perth Aquaponics
- Hydrodynamics International
- GreenTech Agro LLC
