Global Architectural Coatings Market Report 2019: Market Accounted for $59.29 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $99.08 Billion by 2026

The "Architectural Coatings - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Architectural Coatings market accounted for $59.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9%

Growing demand from construction industry, increasing adoption of waterborne coating formulations and rising housing construction activities in emerging economies are the key driving factors for the market growth. In addition, the introduction of green coatings solutions and investments in emerging markets will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, stringent regulations on the emissions of VOCs and other toxic chemicals are hindering the market growth.

Architectural coatings are the paints, coatings and sealers used to coat buildings and homes. Most of the coatings are applied to surfaces using sprayers, rollers and brushes. Most are designated for specific uses such as roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. They are designed to provide a protective and decorative layer on the surface of an architectural fixture in both indoor and outdoor applications Powder particles or liquid film coatings are converted into solid film coatings through film drying, curing or forming processes like cross-linking evaporation, coalescence or fusion bonding.

Based on Resin, Acrylic Resin segment held considerable market share during the forecast period due to urbanization and infrastructure development in the construction sector. Excellent external durability of acrylic coatings has boosted consumption of acrylic coatings in applications such as architectural refinishes.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing residential and non-residential constructions and growing demand for bio-based coating materials.

